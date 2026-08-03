August Gifting Guide 2026: Unique & Meaningful Gifts for Your Best Friend

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New Delhi [India], August 3: August is packed with celebrations, making it the perfect time to surprise your loved ones with gifts they'll genuinely appreciate. From beauty and fashion to wellness and lifestyle essentials, here's a curated gifting guide featuring thoughtful picks for every personality.

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Heliocare 360o Advanced Gel SPF 50 (Upgraded Formula)

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For a bond built on care and protection, the best gift is one that shows you care, every single day.

Skinspired recommends the upgraded Heliocare 360o Advanced Gel SPF50 (100ml), a dermatologist-trusted sunscreen that delivers boosted real-life SPF stability and advanced 360° protection against UVA, UVB, visible light (blue light), and infrared radiation. Powered by patented ASPA-Fernblock® technology, its lightweight, water-, sweat-, and sand-resistant gel absorbs quickly, leaving no white cast or greasy finish.

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Perfect for daily commutes, travel, and outdoor adventures, it's a thoughtful reminder that some forms of protection extend far beyond a single day of celebration.

Price: ₹1,399 (100ml)

Buy it: skinspired.in

Kraus Jeans: Denim for Your Forever Friend

Some friendships never go out of style and neither do the perfect pair of jeans. Celebrate your forever friend with Kraus' Jeans Blue High-Rise Straight Fit Jeans, a wardrobe staple designed for effortless style and all-day comfort. Whether it's spontaneous coffee dates, weekend getaways or everyday adventures, this versatile pair is made to keep up with every shared moment. Thoughtful, timeless and endlessly wearable, it's the perfect gift for the friend who's always had your back.

Buy it: https://www.krausjeans.com/collections/new-in/products/women-blue-high-rise-straight-fit-jeans-lfa-2375-blue

KIRO Clean Beauty - Velvet Souffle Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick

For the friend who always brings the soft glam

For the friend who can turn even a casual coffee run into a polished beauty moment, KIRO's Velvet Souffle Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick offers rich colour in a lightweight, soft-matte formula. Its comfortable texture makes it an easy addition to an everyday makeup routine while still bringing a little extra polish. Shop here.

Buy it: https://kirobeauty.com/products/velvet-souffle-soft-matte-liquid-lipstick-suede-rosewood-01?gad_source=1

Good Hair Days Are Better Shared with 2.Oh!

August is packed with celebrations and it is all about celebrating the people who make life a little brighter. So why not gift them something that does the same for their hair? Forget the chocolates that will be gone in a day, get your bestie something they'll actually use every single day.

The 2.Oh! Leave-In Conditioner is that quiet hero of a gift - a thoughtful everyday essential, formulated to nourish, hydrate and tame frizz, leaving hair soft, smooth and effortlessly manageable. This light weight, no-rinse formula infused with Panthenol and Argan Oil slips effortlessly into any routine, great for busy mornings, impromptu escapes, and everything in between.

Practical and indulgent in equal measure, it's the sort of gift that says "I get you" and lasts longer than the celebrations themselves.

And this year, it's easier than ever to spread the love: with 2.Oh!'s ongoing Buy One, Get One offer, you have the perfect excuse to gift one to your bestie while treating yourself to one too.

Buy it: https://www.2pointoh.in/collections/leave-in-conditioner/products/2-oh-two-point-oh-leave-in-conditioner-200ml

Diamond Station Necklace - Akoirah by Augmont

A delicate station necklace is one of those jewellery staples that rarely goes out of style, and this design gets the balance right. Crafted in 14K recycled yellow gold and set with evenly spaced lab-grown diamonds, it offers just enough sparkle for everyday wear without feeling overly precious. Whether worn solo with an open neckline or layered with finer chains, it is the kind of piece that quietly becomes part of an everyday jewellery wardrobe.

Price: ₹26,384.00 - ₹39,379.00

Availability -

Mumbai: Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013

Pune: Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

Navi Mumbai: Akoirah Store, First Floor, Inorbit Mall, Unit No. F-7A, Sector 30A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400705

Buy it:

https://www.akoirah.com/product/diamond-station-necklace-2/

Four Play Glossfinity Liquid Lipstick - Timeless Nude Brown Quad

For the friend who loves a glossy pout: For the friend who always has a lip product in her bag, KIRO's Four Play Glossfinity Liquid Lipstick in the Timeless Nude Brown Quad makes for a thoughtful and versatile beauty gift. With four nude and brown-inspired shades to choose from, the quad gives her the freedom to switch up her lip look depending on her mood or occasion. Shop here.

Buy it: https://kirobeauty.com/products/four-play-glossfinity-liquid-lipstick-timeless-nude-brown-quad?utm_source=google&utm_medium=paid&utm_campaign=pmax&gad_source=1

Clovia Beary Cute Pack of 3 Mid-Waist Boyshorts

For the friend who's everyone's comfort person, the Beary Cute Pack of 3 Mid-Waist Boyshorts features adorable bear-inspired prints on super-soft, breathable cotton. Designed with a mid-waist fit, full rear coverage, and soft elastic at the waistband and leg openings, these boyshorts offer all-day comfort while adding a playful touch to your everyday essentials.

Price: INR 1499

Buy it: https://www.clovia.com/product/beary-cute-pack-of-3-mid-waist-boyshorts-cotton/

Naughty Rituals - Empress Swimsuit

Make a statement by the pool or at the beach with the Empress Swimsuit by Naughty Rituals. Designed for the woman who owns every room, beach, and sunset she walks into, this striking one-piece features a shimmering striped pattern, flattering plunge neckline, and daring cut-out details that add a bold, contemporary edge. Crafted from premium woven fabric, the swimsuit beautifully balances glamour and confidence, making it an effortless choice for a tropical getaway or a stylish summer escape. With its statement silhouette and eye-catching design, the Empress Swimsuit is perfect for those who love their swimwear to be anything but ordinary.

Price: INR 3999

Buy it: https://naughtyrituals.com/products/empress-swimsuit?variant=45911404216518&utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAdGRleATZduZwZG9mAmV4dG4DYWVtAjExAHNydGMGYXBwX2lkDzEyNDAyNDU3NDI4NzQxNAABp55psrCVnkApFORzE83vWa0hrzQ3NKTb_RQephBXjblwMeTwXWuGIxn8eyAu_aem_liWSjqyAanQUCXo92VRwkQ

PickSip 40 Insulated Tumbler Bottle With Top Handle Pearl White 1200ml by Nestasia

For the friend who's always on the go, this stainless steel insulated tumbler makes staying hydrated effortless. Designed with a generous 1200 ml capacity, a leak-resistant dual sip-and-swig lid, and a convenient carry handle, it keeps beverages hot or cold for hours. Whether they're commuting to work, travelling, or heading to the gym, this sleek tumbler is a practical companion they'll use every day, making it a thoughtful gift.

Buy it: https://nestasia.in/collections/bestsellers-on-discount?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Brand+Core+%7C+Search+Brand+Core+%7C+Search+for+ROAS&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20401823198&gbraid=0AAAAAC_nNhTVSvwV1AazHHOjpsH6vUZ-u&gclid=CjwKCAjwj7HTBhBiEiwA8s35OgqaLoBWchF1a9Pc1_cyEdE2t7zbIJ5JV-ngobYsUd_F9PZqyMD1FxoCfFAQAvD_BwE

Pinq Polka

Skip the predictable gifts and choose something your friend will truly appreciate as August is packed with occasions to celebrate the people who make everyday life brighter with gifts that are equal parts thoughtful and practical. Pinq Polka's versatile range of intimate essentials - from the newly launched All-Weather Shaper Brief to Cleavage Bra to Breast Cups, Nipple Covers and more offers comfort, confidence, and everyday functionality. Designed to seamlessly complement modern wardrobes, these essentials are made for all-day wear across seasons and occasions. Because the most memorable gifts aren't always the most extravagant, they're the ones that add comfort, convenience, and a little extra confidence to your best friend's everyday life.

Buy it: https://www.pinq.co/products/shaper-brief

Himalaya Hydrating Aloe Vera Face Wash

Infused with the hydrating goodness of Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, Say Aloe! to the new Himalaya Hydrating Aloe Vera Face Wash, specially crafted for bouncy, dewy-looking skin. Designed for today's hydration-first skincare routine, its lightweight, refreshing formula helps replenish hydration with every wash, leaving skin feeling soft, supple and refreshed. The face wash gives you plump, bouncy-looking cheeks, making it the ideal everyday cleanser.

Buy it: https://amzn.in/d/09FS056t

Whether you're celebrating Friendship Day or simply looking for a meaningful gift this August, these handpicked finds offer something for everyone. Choose a present that's practical, memorable, and sure to make someone's month a little more special.

No matter your budget or your best friend's personality, the perfect gift is one that reflects your appreciation and strengthens your bond. This Friendship Day, choose something meaningful they'll love and use long after the celebrations are over.

Thoughtfulness is the true essence of every meaningful Friendship Day gift. It isn't about choosing the most expensive present but about selecting something that reflects your friend's personality, celebrates your shared memories, and shows how much you value the bond you share. Even the simplest gift can become priceless when it comes from the heart.

Friendship is one of life's greatest blessings, and Friendship Day 2026 is the perfect occasion to celebrate the people who have stood by you through every success, challenge, and unforgettable moment. A carefully chosen gift, a heartfelt message, or simply spending quality time together can strengthen your relationship and create memories that last a lifetime.

Personalization makes every Friendship Day gift more memorable. Whether you choose a customized keepsake, a handmade surprise, a memorable experience, or a practical gift, focusing on your friend's interests and preferences will always make your gesture more meaningful than following the latest trends or buying something expensive.

Celebration is about more than exchanging gifts--it's about appreciating the trust, support, laughter, and companionship that define true friendship. Take this opportunity to reconnect with old friends, express your gratitude, and remind the important people in your life how much they mean to you.

Memories are the greatest gifts of all. While presents may fade with time, the love, kindness, trust, and unforgettable moments shared between true friends remain forever. No matter what you choose this Friendship Day 2026, let your gift be a reflection of your appreciation and the special bond you cherish. Happy Friendship Day!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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