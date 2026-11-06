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Home / Business / AuraCam Partners with Preetika Rao for a Digital Campaign

AuraCam Partners with Preetika Rao for a Digital Campaign

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ANI
Updated At : 11:22 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Camphor has always held a special place in Indian homes, evoking cherished memories, sacred traditions, and everyday rituals. Building on this connection, AuraCam, the flagship camphor and wellness products brand from SVD PineChem, has teamed up with actor and spiritual podcaster Preetika Rao for an engaging digital campaign for the coming year.

Known for her work in entertainment and podcasting, Preetika Rao also shares a genuine interest in spirituality and mindful living. Her inclination toward traditional practices and appreciation for the role of camphor in everyday spaces make her a natural creative collaborator for AuraCam digital initiative.

With a 60-year legacy in the camphor and pine chemicals industry, SVD PineChem brings deep manufacturing expertise to its consumer brand, AuraCam. The brand offers a curated and innovative portfolio of pure camphor puja essentials, and fragrance-led lifestyle products. Moving beyond the conventional view of camphor strictly as a temple ritual item, AuraCam highlights its relevance in modern lifestyles designed to cleanse, refresh, and uplift personal and living spaces every day.

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Speaking about the collaboration, Preetika Rao said: What drew me to collaborate with AuraCam is how seamlessly it connects time-tested practices with modern daily routines. Spirituality and mindfulness have always been close to my heart, and I appreciate the brand's focus on purity, tradition, and calming fragrances. Camphor holds a special place in our memories, and I am excited to share this campaign to showcase how simple, pure rituals can bring positive energy into everyday life."

Commenting on the collaboration, Vivek Dujodwala, Managing Director of SVD PineChem & AuraCam , said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Preetika Rao for our upcoming digital campaign. Her natural alignment with mindful living and traditional values resonates with the philosophy behind AuraCam. Through this initiative, we look forward to connecting with modern Indian households and showcasing how our devotional and wellness essentials fit effortlessly into daily routines."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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