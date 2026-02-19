Aurator Launches in India to Help Learners Speak English with Confidence -- One Conversation at a Time

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 19: Across India, millions of people understand English. They read it, write it, and even think in it. But when it's time to speak -- in an interview, a group discussion, or a meeting -- hesitation takes over.

Advertisement

It's not a knowledge problem. It's a confidence problem.

Advertisement

Aurator app, a new AI-powered speaking coach developed by Myintellify Technologies India Pvt Ltd based in Bengaluru, India, (IntellifyAi), wants to change that. Instead of teaching grammar rules or vocabulary lists, Aurator focuses on what truly holds people back -- the lack of safe, consistent speaking practice.

The app listens as users speak and gives real-time, objective feedback on clarity, fluency, pacing, filler words, and overall confidence. No judgment. No embarrassment. Just honest insights based on your voice.

Advertisement

Practice doesn't feel like practice. Through simple, gamified activities like Word Antakshari, interactive speaking prompts, and short daily challenges, Aurator encourages users to speak out loud for just a few minutes a day. Progress is tracked, streaks are celebrated, and improvement becomes visible -- and motivating.

In a country where communication skills increasingly shape education and career outcomes, this matters deeply. Many capable students and job seekers miss opportunities not because they lack technical ability, but because they struggle to express their ideas clearly. The confidence gap cuts across cities, towns, and backgrounds.

Aurator turns speaking into a daily habit instead of a high-pressure moment.

"I have always believed that everyone is born with unique gifts and purpose," said Jyotendra Thokchom, Founder and CEO of IntellifyAi. "Too often, financial barriers or lack of access to coaching silence capable voices. Aurator exists to make communication practice accessible, affordable, and empowering. When we democratize confidence, we unlock human potential at scale."

For Thokchom, the mission is personal. Born in Imphal, Manipur, and raised in Kurseong, Darjeeling, he has spent years building and scaling AI products globally. Aurator reflects his belief that communication is one of the most underestimated career skills in the world -- and that AI can make confidence-building available to anyone with a smartphone.

Whether it's a student preparing for their first interview, a young professional wanting to contribute in meetings, or someone who simply wants to express themselves more freely, Aurator is built for everyday growth.

Because sometimes, the difference between potential and opportunity is simply the courage to speak.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)