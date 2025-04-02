SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 2: At the best institute of Indore, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology (SAIT), AuroNova 2025 emerged as Central India's largest tech fest. Over two dynamic days, students, developers, engineers, and tech enthusiasts from across India gathered for a thrilling fusion of innovation, competition, and culture.

A Weekend of Technology & Talent

AuroNova 2025 was more than just a tech fest - it was a movement that celebrated creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving. Highlights included InnoNova 2025, a 24-hour hackathon; AuroCon 2025, a multidisciplinary conference on Industry 4.0; and exhilarating cultural performances like SPIC MACAY and Saz-e-Sufi.

With students from seven states, top industry speakers, and cutting-edge discussions, SAIT set new benchmarks for tech events in the region.

Day 1: The Ultimate Kickoff

InnoNova 2025: 24-Hour Hackathon

On March 28, AuroNova 2025 launched with the high-stakes InnoNova 2025, where 31 teams tackled real-world challenges in AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, healthcare tech, and sustainable cities. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Kinshuk Trivedi and featured inspiring insights from Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal (CXO, Impetus Technologies) and Mr. Ambrish Kela (CEO, Scientech Technologies).

Coding began, turning the campus into a center of innovation. Mentors from top tech firms guided participants as they raced against time to develop groundbreaking solutions.

Cultural Fusion: Music Meets Tech

To provide a creative escape, AuroNova 2025 hosted SPIC MACAY, featuring an enchanting violin recital by Pandit Praveen Sheolikar and mesmerizing tabla rhythms by Hitendra Dixit. Later, at midnight, Saz-e-Sufi with Siddharth Dwivedi provided a soulful retreat for the night warriors of InnoNova.

Campus Kaleidoscope: A Canvas of Creativity

Beyond tech, SAIT's campus transformed into a gallery of artistic expression, with murals, interactive installations, and eco-friendly designs showcasing the creative synergy between technology and art.

Day 2: The Grand Finale

AuroCon 2025: Industry 4.0 Insights

March 29 saw AuroCon 2025 take center stage, bringing together scholars and industry leaders to discuss Industry 4.0. Key moments included:

* Launch of DELVE, SAIT's tech newsletter.

* Release of Book of Abstracts, featuring 80+ research papers.

* Insights from Dr. Swades De (IIT Delhi) on AI and IoT and Mr. Neelesh Maheshwari (CEO, Emorphis Health) on AI in healthcare.

InnoNova 2025: And the Winners Are...

After 24 hours of relentless coding, the champions were crowned:

* Joint 1st Prize: Technocrats (Lakshya Bharti, Poorvesh Jain, Paawan Chaplod) & Innovision (Abhir Nayak, Aadhya Nayak)

* 2nd Prize: Team 4_errors (Ayush Porwal, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Aman Patel, Amit Kumar Pal)

* 3rd Prize: The Compiler (Kush Singhal, Akash Maity, Shruti Jha, Satwik Sharma, Ankur Rawat)

Winners gained recognition, cash prizes, and industry exposure, solidifying SAIT's reputation as a powerhouse of tech talent.

AuroNova 2025: A Game-Changer for Tech Fests

From groundbreaking innovations at InnoNova to thought-provoking discussions at AuroCon, and from thrilling RoboPathway contests to soul-stirring cultural performances, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology once again proved why it is the best institute of Indore for future tech leaders.

See you at AuroNova 2026 - bigger, better, and even more innovative!

