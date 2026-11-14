Austere Systems Limited Announces H1 FY27 Results

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Austere Systems Limited (BSE: AUSTERE), a technology solutions and services company enabling AI-led digital transformation, intelligent automation, e-Governance and enterprise technology solutions, has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(₹ in Lakh, except margins)

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H1 FY27

* Total Income: 1,197.01

* EBITDA: 299.39

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* EBITDA Margin (%): 25.01%

* Net Profit: 176.52

* Net Profit Margin (%): 14.75%

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KEY DEVELOPMENTS

* Received a work order worth ₹1.87 crore from HDFC Bank for a Management Information System (MIS) project.

* Received 2 new work orders from HARTRON, Haryana.

* Incorporated Austere Next Private Limited, with a 51% holding, for IT services.

* Successfully delivered a ServiceNow project for Genpact, strengthening Austere’s capabilities in enterprise workflow automation and IT service management.

* Set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Austere Systems LLC, in Delaware, USA, for IT consulting.

* Became a partner in Neural Nexis AI LLP to build AI-led services.

* Empanelled with Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) for consultancy in Digitisation, AI, ML, Security Systems, CCTV and Digital Harbour in September 2026.

* Empanelled with Haryana Knowledge Corporation Limited (HKCL) as a Software Development Organisation (SDO) for design, development, implementation, operation, maintenance and support of digital solutions in October 2026.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Shikhir Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Austere Systems Limited, said:

“The year began on a positive note, with Urban Digital Governance continuing to be a key strategic focus. Our Dial 11: Urbansphere platform is being used by several Municipal Corporations to streamline citizen grievance redressal, field operations, revenue collection and real-time performance monitoring.

During the first half of FY27, we expanded our growth initiatives by establishing a subsidiary in the USA, launching a new IT services company and entering into a strategic partnership to develop AI-led services.

As governments and municipalities accelerate digital transformation, the demand for integrated, paperless and data-driven governance platforms continues to grow. Austere aims to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner to Government Departments, Municipal Corporations and Urban Local Bodies, while expanding its presence across PSU and private-sector customers.”

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* Dial 11: Urbansphere: The Company’s modular and scalable municipal digital governance platform covers Citizen Services, Revenue Management, Urban Operations, Governance, GIS and AI, allowing municipalities to adopt modules progressively.

* AI and Data Analytics: The Company is embedding AI and data analytics across its solutions for chatbots, document intelligence and predictive reporting.

* Enterprise Solutions: The Company delivers enterprise technology solutions and implementation services across leading platforms, including SAP, ServiceNow, Oracle and Microsoft 365, enabling organisations to modernise business processes, enterprise applications and digital workplace capabilities.

* Process Excellence: The Company’s processes have been appraised at CMMI Level 3 under ISACA, supporting consistent delivery of complex programmes.

* Board Strengthened: CA Mayank Gupta, with 14 years of experience in taxation and audits, was appointed as an Additional Independent Director to strengthen risk and compliance oversight.

* Outlook: The Company plans to expand Dial 11: Urbansphere with more modules, GIS and AI, and to scale AI-led solutions, advanced analytics dashboards, cloud/SaaS offerings and reusable technology frameworks that shorten implementation cycles.

ABOUT AUSTERE SYSTEMS LIMITED

Austere Systems Limited (BSE: AUSTERE) is a publicly listed technology solutions and digital transformation company delivering innovative, scalable solutions across Government, PSUs, urban local bodies and enterprise sectors. Its capabilities span e-Governance, enterprise applications, software and mobile development, Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing, ERP/MIS and workflow automation.

With a strong focus on public-sector transformation, Austere enables organisations to modernise operations, enhance governance, improve service delivery and drive data-led decision-making. Its strategic focus on Urban Digital Governance, led by its Dial 11: Urbansphere platform, reinforces its commitment to building smarter, connected and citizen-centric urban ecosystems.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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