Australia sees India as “important partner” for space economy: Australia Trade Official

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): Australia is looking to deepen its partnership with India across the space ecosystem and sees India as a potential partner, said Nathan Davis, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australia.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, Davis noted there are several Australian companies that are looking to globalise and seeing India as an “important partner".

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According to Davis, both India and Australia are increasingly exploring areas of development in the space sector, with both countries looking at how their respective strengths can benefit each other’s ecosystems.

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“What we're seeing in terms of how we're able to develop further, what we talk about is complementarity,” he said, adding, “It's really been about not as competitors, but what do we each offer each other's ecosystem that is very advantageous?"

As per Davis, the country has a highly “mature manufacturing ecosystem" across the sector, creating opportunities for Australian companies to expand, scale up and build partnerships.

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“From India's perspective, a very mature manufacturing ecosystem across the N10 spectrum – how are Australian companies able to grow here, scale, and partner?" he said, adding, "Australia has a significant advantage with its 'vast, dark, quiet skies', which offers a great opportunity for Indian companies looking at launch and re-entry services, for example.”

Davis also underlined the growing two-way investment between India and Australia, saying companies from both countries are increasingly viewing each other as advantageous partners.

“It goes both ways. We have a number of companies, not just in the space ecosystem but in the broader tech sphere, that see Australia as a really advantageous partner, particularly due to our ease of doing business, the stable regulatory environment, and the size of the market potential that they see,” he said.

He added that several technology and related companies are exploring opportunities in Australia, while a number of major Australian companies are also establishing a presence in India.

“So, we’re seeing that investment grow on a bilateral level in very, very interesting ways. Certainly, tech is a very central part of that two-way investment as well,” Davis said.

According to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce, India’s merchandise exports to Australia stood at USD 7,284.17 million in FY 2025-26 under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). (ANI)

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