Australian clean energy delegation explores commercial partnerships with India at REI Expo 2026

PNN

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23: A 32-member Australian clean energy delegation representing 21 Australian companies, led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), is participating at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2026, being held from 22–24 October at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

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The Australian Clean Energy Delegation visit program is delivered by Australia’s Smart Energy Council and the Renewable Energy Council Asia Pacific (RECAP). It is also supported by the Australian Government’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water; the Australian Government’s Accessing New Markets Initiative (ANMI); Investment NSW; and Global Victoria.

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The Australia Pavilion at REI Expo 2026 brings together a diverse mix of Australian exporters offering energy and battery storage systems, solar solutions, renewable-powered water solutions for remote areas, solar photovoltaic systems, renewable energy training, hydrogen technology, energy simulation, energy technology, solar installation, clean technology and AI solutions.

The Australian Clean Energy delegation during the visit is engaging with Indian businesses and industry stakeholders to understand India’s clean energy ecosystem and to explore opportunities for commercial collaboration, technology partnerships, and knowledge exchange.

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Australia’s participation in REI Expo 2026 reflects the growing cooperation between Australia and India to advance renewable energy, strengthen energy security and support the transition to lower-emissions energy systems. The India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership, launched in November 2024, outlines eight areas for coopera3tion: solar photovoltaics; solar supply chains; renewable hydrogen; energy storage; circular economy for renewable energy; two-way investment in renewable energy projects and allied areas; capacity building; and other areas of mutual interest.

Mr Murray Spence, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) said, “India and Australia bring complementary strengths to the clean energy transition. Australian businesses offer specialised technology, innovation and system know-how across the clean energy value chain, while India presents significant opportunities for collaboration, technology deployment and market growth. REI Expo 2026 connects the Australian clean energy delegation directly with Indian industry to explore and build partnerships that can deliver long-term commercial outcomes.”

India’s expanding renewable energy sector and its requirements for energy storage, grid modernisation, clean energy technologies and resilient supply chains offer opportunities for collaboration with Australian businesses. Austrade remains committed to strengthening commercial ties between India and Australia by connecting Indian businesses with Australian clean energy capabilities and expertise to support long-term industry collaboration.

About the Australian Trade and Investment Commission

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government’s international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We deliver quality trade and investment services to businesses to grow Australia’s prosperity. We do this by generating and providing market information and insights, promoting Australian capability, and facilitating connections through our extensive global network.

We position Australian education internationally by highlighting global relevance, practicality and quality of Australia's education providers, along with their innovation, creativity and focus on the future.

To discover how we can help you, visit www.international.austrade.gov.au

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