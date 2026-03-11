Australia’s largest-ever delegation of Food and Beverage exporters at Aahar 2026

HE Mr Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India; Dr. Paul Grimes PSM, CEO & Mr. Todd Miller, Trade & Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade & Investment Commission

New Delhi, 11 March 2026: Australia’s largest ever delegation of food and beverage exporters are showcasing their brands at the 39th edition of the International Food and Hospitality Fair – Aahar 2026 in New Delhi.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in partnership with Investment NSW, Trade and Investment Queensland, and the Department of State Development, South Australia has brought together 44 Australian businesses to showcase their brands at the Australian Pavilion located at Hall No.1, Stand No.1G-02 at Aahar 2026.

The Australia pavilion was inaugurated today by H E Mr Philip Green OAM, Australia’s High Commissioner to India and Dr Paul Grimes PSM, Chief Executive Officer, Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

The Australian Government also launched an Australian Lamb Recipe Book, a collection of recipes contributed by 37 top chefs. The book highlights the versatility and relevance of Australian lamb in the Indian kitchens.

The Australia Pavilion brings together a diverse mix of Australian exporters across meat, dairy, grains, honey, beverages, packaged foods, health and wellness, pet nutrition and value-added food solutions, showcasing the depth and capability of Australia’s high-quality food and beverage industries.

As a part of the showcase, Austrade is organising live cooking demonstration of dishes using premium Aussie Lamb along with other ingredients by Indian celebrity chef, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai at the Australia pavilion during the exhibition.

The participation reflects the growing trade relationship between Australia and India which is further strengthened by AI-ECTA.

Highlighting the opportunities for Australian exporters in India, Mr Todd Miller, Trade and Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said, “India continues to be a priority growth market for Australia, driven by rising demand for premium, high-quality food products across retail and food service channels. Aahar offers a valuable platform for Australian exporters to engage directly with Indian buyers and industry leaders. Through the Australia Pavilion, we are showcasing the diversity and quality of Australian produce while strengthening commercial ties and creating new opportunities for long-term collaboration between Australian exporters and Indian partners.”

About The Australian Trade and Investment Commission

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government’s international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We deliver quality trade and investment services to businesses to grow Australia’s prosperity. We do this by generating and providing market information and insights, promoting Australian capability, and facilitating connections through our extensive global network.

To discover how we can help you, visit https://www.international.austrade.gov.au/

