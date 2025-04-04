Author ANISH KANJILAL Hails , "THE IMPORTANCE OF POETRY" @NEW DELHI WORLD BOOK FAIR 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: A nine day literary event that featured more than 50 cultural programmes with participation from, over 30 countries and nearly 1000 publishers and exhibitors , the New Delhi World Book Fair was inaugurated on 1st Feb 2025 by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan , French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain and NBT Chairman Govind Prasad Sharma , among others.

Anish Kanjilal , an eminent author of books Fateless13 and 11 Oracles and recipients of various recognitions which include Rajasthan Patrika Literary Award 2009. Best Educator Award from the National Education Forum 2024, Best Poet Award in the Kolkata Literary Carnival 2025 etc , also attended as a panel member on 4th Feb, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The panel discussion majorly revolved around the theme , " Poetry : Why it Matters In Today's World" . Mr. Anish Kanjilal conveyed about his writing patterns and how he pens down eccentric themes of his poetry by crawling out of his comfort zone . Kanjilal's poetry is beyond self -introspection and self - reflection and deals with unconventional thoughts.

He made reference to his poems like ' The Slaughter House ' where Kanjilal pens down his encounter to a horrific dream where he visualises himself in a knackered yard anticipating trepidation to be mutilated in a churn , another poem called as " The glow cold and the fire die " , a tragic love poetry of a glowworm and a firefly , wonderfully illustrating anthropomorphism. Kanjilal's works are a focal point of religion, metaphysics, nature, philosophy . He talked about his verse " The Last Faith " that sequences us back to the early Vedic or Neolithic age when primordial societies practiced naturism and was overawed by the forces of nature , exploring myth and history. Moving on, Kanjilal stressed on the importance of poetry in today's chaotic world - he alluded about Nicholas Mazza who introduced ' poetry therapy' and how poetry aids us to take care of our mental health through recipiency , expression and memory . Lastly , Kanjilal ended his discussion by mentioning about his inspiration Robert Frost , Wordsworth, Tennyson , who instilled enthusiasm within Kanjilal to read between lines and explore an atypical and a maverick cosmos.

Anish Kanjilal is a celebrated Indian author and poet, known for his Impactful literary works that delve into the intricacies of human existence and philosophy. Hailing from Kolkata, India, Kanjilal's education at prestigious institutions like Calcutta University and Indira Gandhi National University shaped his intellectual and creative pursuits. As the Director and Senior Lecturer at Educare The Institute in Kolkata, he combines his passion for literature with his role in academia, inspiring and mentoring the next generation of scholars.

Kanjilal's notable works include the acclaimed poetry collections Fateless 13 and 11 Oracles. Fateless 13, published in 2015, explores profound themes through a series of thirteen evocative poems, while 11 Oracles, his more recent collection, presents eleven poems organized into five thematic sections. Both works are celebrated for their deep philosophical insights and emotional resonance, reflecting Kanjilal's commitment to capturing the essence of life's complexities through poetry.

Throughout his career, Kanjilal has received significant recognition for his contributions to literature, including the Rajasthan Patrika Literary Award in 2009 and the Best Poet of the Year award at the Kolkata Literary Carnival in 2024. His upcoming project, Herculean 12, promises to further his exploration of resilience and strength. Kanjilal's works are available on major platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and he remains an influential figure in the literary community, engaging with readers and followers through his social media presence.

Website Link :- https://authoranishkanjilal.com/

Anish Kanjilal https://g.co/kgs/bXxu49W

