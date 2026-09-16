Author Dr. Vikram Mishra Honoured with BIB Pride of Bharat Award 2026; His Mahadev Book Heads Towards Bollywood Film Adaptation

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Spiritual leader, author and social reformer Dr. Vikram Mishra was honoured at the BIB Pride of Bharat Award 2026, held on September 15 at Hotel Taj, Patna. The award recognised his contribution to social reform and his work as an author, including his bestseller Train Your Brain to Win. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was the celebrity guest at the event.

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The recognition comes at an important phase in Dr. Vikram spiritual and literary journey, as he is now taking his work centred on spirituality, self-awareness and social contribution towards a new literary project focused on Mahadev and Lord Shiva.

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Dr. Vikram is currently writing a book on Mahadev, which is nearing completion. According to the author, the book is planned to be unveiled next month at Taj Mumbai, with author Chetan Bhagat slated to launch the book.

The upcoming book is expected to take Dr. Vikram's spiritual journey in a new direction by exploring Mahadev through a literary narrative. The project also has a proposed cinematic connection. According to Dr. Vikram , Ravi Raj Murmu, the filmmaker behind the short film Angen, has decided to develop a Bollywood hindi Film on Mahadev inspired by the characters and ideas from the upcoming book.

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Ravi Raj Murmu has recently been in the spotlight after his short film Angen Received Recognition at the 72nd National Film Award, where he was honoured as Best Debut Film Director.

Speaking about the next phase of his journey, Dr. Vikram Mishra said, “My spiritual journey has always been about taking the values and teachings associated with Mahadev beyond rituals and into everyday life. Through this upcoming book, I have tried to explore that connection in a way that readers can relate to. The fact that its characters and ideas may now inspire a cinematic interpretation makes this journey even more meaningful for me.”

Vikram's association with Lord Shiva is also deeply connected to his family and cultural roots in Mithila. His great-grandfather, grandfather and father carried names associated with Lord Shiva, while his late mother was a devotee of Maa Girija and Lord Shiva. In 2021, he also constructed the Gangdhareshwar Mahadev Temple in Gopalpur, Darbhanga, in memory of his great-grandfather, Late Gangadhar Mishra. His spiritual journey has further included annual visits to Kedarnath and participation in religious and community activities.

His work has increasingly focused on taking spirituality beyond individual faith and connecting it with compassion, social responsibility and service. His involvement in blood donation, arranging blood support during medical emergencies and assisting families during difficult circumstances reflects this broader approach to spirituality and social contribution.

The upcoming Mahadev book and its potential transition from literature to cinema mark another step in Dr. Vikram's effort to take spiritual themes to wider audiences. With a planned Mumbai launch and a proposed film inspired by its characters, the project is positioned at the intersection of spirituality, literature and Indian cinema.

The BIB Pride of Bharat Award 2026 will bring together achievers from different fields to celebrate excellence and contribution. Vikram's recognition at the event adds another milestone to a journey that has increasingly moved from personal spirituality towards writing, social reform and wider cultural engagement.

About Dr. Vikram Mishra

Dr. Vikram Mishra is a spiritual leader, author and social reformer from Gopalpur, Darbhanga, Bihar. His work combines spiritual thought, writing and social contribution, with a focus on self-awareness, human values and service. He is the author of Train Your Brain to Win, and his work also includes initiatives connected with community welfare, blood donation and support during medical emergencies.

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