Author Spardha Chaturvedi Presents The New Indian Classroom to Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Spardha Chaturvedi presents The New Indian Classroom to former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

14 November 2026 — Author and childhood advocate Spardha Chaturvedi has presented her book, The New Indian Classroom: How India Is Building the Future of Learning, to Shri Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India. The occasion draws attention to a question central to her work: how can India’s changing education system better reflect the needs, abilities and aspirations of children? The book brings children’s voices, inclusive learning and India’s evolving classrooms into focus.

The book examines the evolving landscape of learning in India and what changes in education mean for children growing up within it. It looks beyond systems and policies to the everyday classroom, where listening, communication and a sense of belonging can shape a child’s experience of learning.

For Chaturvedi, the future of education is inseparable from the way adults understand childhood. Her writing encourages readers to think about whose voices are heard in a classroom and how learning environments can make space for different ways of expressing, questioning and imagining.

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Chaturvedi founded The Little Listeners Club and Dear Childhood, through which she works with schools, educators and families on reading, inclusive communication and a deeper understanding of childhood. A children’s author and mother, she brings professional experience and a personal perspective to the subject.

Her work includes Nurturing the Nurturers, an educator enrichment programme, and initiatives that make books and communication more accessible to children. Through Dear Childhood, she brings together educators, researchers and caregivers to discuss the support children need from adults.

She holds a master’s degree in design from Pearl Academy, Delhi; has studied early childhood development through HarvardX; is certified in Basic Indian Sign Language; and holds a diploma in American Sign Language.

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At its heart, the book argues that the classrooms a country builds represent promises to children: whose voices matter, which dreams have room to grow and the futures they can imagine.

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