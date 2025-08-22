PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 22: Few Indian voices bridge policy rooms and public imagination with equal credibility. Suyash Gupta--entrepreneur, alternate-fuels advocate, seasoned public policy voice and author of India's Turn--has spent three decades translating complex problems into actionable reforms.

"In 2024, Gupta was named among the Top 50 Most Influential Authors, cementing his standing as a thought leader whose ideas resonate far beyond the pages of his book. Its inclusion in the prestigious Indian Parliament Library further affirms the book's credibility and relevance at the highest levels of governance."

Advertisement

A Record of Impact

In 2018, Gupta's public appeal to the Civil Aviation Ministry catalysed a widely reported upgrade at Delhi Airport's T3 terminal, and subsequently most airports in India--an emblem of how citizen-led governance can deliver fast, measurable change. Across energy and mobility, he has advised industry bodies and government panels, championing pragmatic transitions toward cleaner, affordable fuels.

Advertisement

Influencing Ideas That Move India Forward

With over three decades of professional experience, Suyash Gupta has worked closely with senior political leaders, policymakers, and global experts from more than 30 countries. He heads a national-level industry association and has served on key panels, including the CII National Committee on Hydrocarbons, FICCI's Taskforce on the Future of Mobility, and the PHD Chambers' Energy Committee.

His thought leadership has also reached far beyond India's borders. As one of the founding members of the World LPG Association's Autogas Focus Group, Gupta's insights have been sought in global energy discussions. His views appear regularly in leading newspapers and respected international journals.

Solutions for a Bold, Growing India

India's Turn examines 31 crucial areas that can define India's growth path--ranging from education and healthcare to energy security, gender equality, urban development, and governance reform. What makes it stand out is Gupta's solutions-oriented approach.

Rather than dwelling only on challenges, he outlines actionable steps for the government, private sector, and citizens. His core belief is simple yet powerful: every individual has a role in building the nation's future.

From Parliament Shelves to Public Impact: What the Book Argues

India's Turn examines 31 imperatives that, taken together, can accelerate India's rise. The approach is unapologetically solutions-first:

* Execution-led governance: time-bound delivery, open dashboards, audit-ready spending.

* Learning-outcomes education: teacher training, foundational literacy, employability-linked skilling.

* Clean, affordable mobility: phased adoption of cleaner fuels and technologies; safety-by-design standards; consumer-led incentives.

* Urban reform & logistics productivity: decongestion, transit integration, and data-led city management.

* Justice & ease of living: faster dispute resolution, digital courts, and predictable regulations.

"Every Indian is a stakeholder--policy only works when citizens can see it, measure it, and improve it."

Since its release, the book has earned positive reviews across print and online media. Being part of the Parliament Library adds institutional recognition, but the real measure of its impact is how it's positively influencing debates on India's economic and social direction.

The Top 50 Most Influential Authors of 2024 recognition added yet another feather to his cap highlighting him as not just a policy expert, but also as an impactful voice in contemporary Indian literature.

A Personal Side Few Have Seen

Away from the policy discussions, Suyash Gupta is an avid lover and lifelong practitioner of Indian classical music. This blend of tradition and forward thinking shapes his unique perspective--one that values both cultural heritage and progressive change.

Why This Book Matters

India is targeting sustained high growth while committing to cleaner development pathways. India's Turn offers a citizen's toolkit for that journey--clear priorities, concrete policies, and ways for people, markets, and the state to pull in the same direction - aiming for a $5 trillion economy and a stronger global role. Impactful works like these are helping shape that future, not only through policy but through ideas that reach the wider public.

An imperative blueprint that connects governance reform, education, public health, energy, and urban development to everyday outcomes. India's Turn : available online and at leading bookstores.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)