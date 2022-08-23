Auto component biz looks to maintain growth this fiscal

PTI

New Delhi: The auto component industry expects to maintain double-digit sales growth after having reported its highest-ever turnover (Rs 4.2 lakh crore) last fiscal, with demand expected to remain robust, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association.

Safety top concern for e-scooter buyers: Survey

Mumbai: Safety and performance of electric scooters remain top concerns for customers amid a spate of fire incidents, a survey by online platform LocalCircles has stated.