Auto component biz looks to maintain growth this fiscal

New Delhi: The auto component industry expects to maintain double-digit sales growth after having reported its highest-ever turnover (Rs 4.2 lakh crore) last fiscal, with demand expected to remain robust, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association. pti
Safety top concern for e-scooter buyers: Survey
Mumbai: Safety and performance of electric scooters remain top concerns for customers amid a spate of fire incidents, a survey by online platform LocalCircles has stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...
Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities
Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...
DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea
VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks
Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...
Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench
The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...