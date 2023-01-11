Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India announces next-gen Hector, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh

Greater Noida, January 11
MG Motor India on Wednesday announced the prices for its next-gen Hector, ranging between Rs 14.72-22.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hector is now available in five variants—Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.
The company said the SUV is available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations.
The next-gen Hector has key safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera.
Hector was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019.
MG Motor India showcased its vision for future mobility -- ‘Drive Ahead’ -- at Auto Expo 2023 here.
The company unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio at the expo.
