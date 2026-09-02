Auto PLI scheme draws Rs 45,477 cr investment, creates over 67,000 jobs: Kumaraswamy

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components has attracted Rs 45,477 crore in investment and generated more than 67,000 jobs as of June 30, 2026, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

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Addressing the 66th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Kumaraswamy said the next phase of India's automotive growth must focus on building scale, deeper localisation, innovation and making the country a global hub for advanced and green mobility technologies.

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"The next phase must be about leadership, building scale, deepening localization, accelerating innovation and establishing India as a globally competitive hub for advanced and green mobility technologies," he said.

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Kumaraswamy also said the government has enhanced the outlay of its scheme supporting electric two-wheelers by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 11,900 crore. The enhanced outlay is intended to support 45.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, he said.

More than 25.66 lakh electric two-wheelers, 2.75 lakh three-wheelers and 53 electric trucks have already been supported under the scheme, while Rs 4,391 crore has been allocated for deploying 14,028 electric buses, of which 13,800 have been allocated, according to the minister.

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The government has also earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for public charging infrastructure, with proposals worth Rs 729 crore covering 7,254 chargers approved. Kumaraswamy said the payment security mechanism, with an outlay of Rs 3,435 crore, will support more than 38,000 electric buses.

He said the PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage, with an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore, aims to establish 50 GW of domestic capacity, while steps are also being taken to strengthen domestic capacity in sintered rare-earth permanent magnets.

Kumaraswamy urged the industry to invest more in cleaner and emerging technologies, saying India should not merely participate in the global mobility transition but "help lead it".

Meanwhile, ACMA President Vikrampati Singhania said the auto component industry crossed Rs 7.6 lakh crore in FY26, growing 12.7 per cent, while exports reached USD 24 billion.

"The next phase must increasingly be about Create in India, Engineer in India and Innovate in India for India and for the world," Singhania said.

Singhania further added that the industry's opportunity was "generational" and called for stronger collaboration between government and industry to build an automotive ecosystem capable of competing globally. (ANI)

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