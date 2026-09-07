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Home / Business / Auto retail sales achieve a record of 2.42 million units, up 18% in August: Fada

Auto retail sales achieve a record of 2.42 million units, up 18% in August: Fada

The sale was mainly driven by record August retail numbers in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:11 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Automobile retail sales surged to a record high in August, with total registrations touching 2,423,201 units, marking an 18 per cent increase over the corresponding month last year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday.

The sale was mainly driven by record August retail numbers in passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

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The seasonal monsoon slump, a festival calendar that pushed Ganesh Chaturthi and the spillover of Onam-led shopping into September, and a 6.48% fall in retail volumes from a record July — all contributed to the new peak in overall sales, it stated.

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According to the data, the wheeled construction equipment led the growth at 31.45 per cent, followed by two-wheelers at 19.69 per cent, passenger cars at 16.14 per cent, and commercial vehicles at 14.45 per cent. Tractors were nearly the same at 0.84 per cent, while three-wheelers increased by 8.64 per cent.

Sai Giridhar, president of Fada, said the month's most significant change was structural: for the first time in India's history, alternative fuels — CNG, hybrid, and electric combined — took petrol in the passenger vehicle market, with a share of 41.95 per cent compared to petrol's 40.85 per cent.

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Petrol topped this contest by around 11 percentage points a little more than a year ago, but that margin has since been eliminated, he added.

“The true test of the season is showroom conversion through September to November, not year-on-year (YoY) optics. However, we would read the headline with discipline: much of the YoY strength rests on a soft August 2025 base, when buyers had postponed purchases in anticipation of the GST 2.0 rate cut, and dealers report that the festive curtain-raiser came in below their own expectations,” said Giridhar.

Although volumes were 3.40 per cent down month-on-month, passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales were 4,02,398 units, up 16.14 per cent YoY—the best-ever August and the first time PV sales above 4,00,000 in the month.

PV sales in rural areas increased by 24.99 per cent year over year, while those in urban areas grew by 10.93 per cent. This showed a clear disparity between urban and rural regions.

The fuel mix reached a turning point after exceeding the volume record. For the first time, alternative fuels—CNG at 25.28 per cent, hybrid at 9.04 per cent, and electric vehicles (EVs) at 7.63 per cent—accounted for 41.95 per cent of PV retail sales, surpassing petrol/ethanol at 40.85 per cent.

But petrol continued to be the most popular fuel category.

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