Auto retail sales dip 23.8% to 3.17 million units in October: FADA

India’s automobile retail sales declined 23.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 3.172 million units in October, primarily due to a high base effect and a drop in registrations of two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

The decline was largely attributed to a shift in the festive calendar, with Dhanteras and Diwali falling in November this year, compared with October last year, when Navratri and Diwali coincided. Last year’s sales were also boosted by substantial pent-up demand following the GST rate cuts.

According to Fada, retail sales of two-wheelers fell 28.35 per cent to 2.321 million units, while passenger vehicle sales declined 4.23 per cent to 508,000 units during the month.

“October is India’s largest retail month of the year, and this year it must be read with the calendar firmly in mind,” said Fada President Sai Giridhar, adding that the year-on-year decline was almost entirely optical.

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“Last October was an exceptional month that carried both Navratri and Deepawali together, over and above the pent-up demand released after the GST 2.0 rate cuts of 22nd September 2025; this year Navratri fell in October while Dhanteras and Diwali moved into November,” he said.

Fada highlighted a sharper decline in rural two-wheeler retail sales, which fell 33.97 per cent, compared with a 20.77 per cent drop in urban markets.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle (EV) sales touched a record high of approximately 355,000 units, with market penetration rising to 11.5 per cent from 6 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

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Sales of alternative-fuel vehicles, including CNG, hybrid and electric models, surpassed those of petrol vehicles in October. These categories together accounted for 41.83 per cent of sales, against 41.6 per cent for petrol vehicles.

In other segments, retail sales of commercial vehicles increased 2.29 per cent to 115,000 units. Three-wheeler sales rose 3.97 per cent to 141,000 units, while tractor sales grew 3.10 per cent to 79,285 units.

Sales of wheeled construction equipment also registered a 22.07 per cent increase, reaching 7,434 units.

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“Seen correctly, this was still the second-highest October on record—with Commercial Vehicles, three-wheelers and tractors each posting their best-ever October—and the 25 per cent sequential jump over September is the truer measure of festive demand,” Giridhar said.

Dealers remain optimistic about a recovery in the coming months, particularly November, when Dhanteras and Diwali are expected to drive sales. Performance in December and January, however, will depend on year-end promotional offers, new product launches and improved availability of key variants.