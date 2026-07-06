Auto sector Q1FY27 revenue to stay healthy, but margins likely to lag amid input cost inflation: Report

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): India's auto sector is expected to report a sharp rise in first-quarter FY27 revenue, driven by strong industry demand and pricing gains, but margin pressure from higher input costs following the West Asia conflict is likely to cap EBITDA growth at 10 per cent, says Nuvama Institutional Equities.

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As per the report, while most OEMs and ancillaries are expected to post healthy double-digit growth supported by strong volumes and favourable currency movements, performance will be uneven across the auto sector.

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Select two-wheelers and certain ancillaries are expected to outperform, whereas some passenger vehicle (PV) players and tyre-linked names may see margin pressure due to cost inflation and lower scale effects.

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As per Nuvama, commodity costs have been trending higher in recent quarters, driven by geopolitical tensions, surging energy prices and supply-demand mismatches.

It noted that domestic passenger vehicle volumes rose about 26 per cent year-on-year in Q1FY27, while exports increased around 6 per cent, with revenue growth supported by a richer product mix and higher electrification.

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At the same time, domestic tractor volumes expanded by around 20 per cent with revenue growth further supported by improved realisation. On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler volumes expanded by nearly 19 per cent while exports increased over 30 per cent.

According to Nuvama, better realisations and favourable currency movements are expected to support revenue growth, with the brokerage forecasting OEM revenues to rise by as much as 36 per cent.

Commenting on the domestic commercial vehicle segment, the report said volumes rose about 19 per cent year-on-year in Q1FY27 on the back of a favourable base and replacement demand, with the momentum likely to drive healthy revenue growth.

"For Q1FY27, we forecast aggregate revenue for our coverage to surge 22% YoY, led by robust underlying industry growth and improved pricing. However, EBITDA growth is likely to lag at 10% YoY, primarily due to input cost pressures post-West Asia conflict," said Nuvama. (ANI)

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