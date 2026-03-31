Autocracy Machinery deploys amphibious excavator for Hussain Sagar rejuvenation in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31: Autocracy Machinery Pvt. Ltd. has strengthened its presence in India's water restoration sector with the deployment of its Rudra Amphimax 2530T amphibious excavator at Tank Bund, Hussain Sagar, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

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The mechanised cleanup initiative was inaugurated by Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, along with Danam Nagender, MLA - Khairatabad. Senior officials including B. Ravinder (Chief Engineer), T. Venkanna (Joint Metropolitan Commissioner - Core Urban Region, HMDA), V.V.V.S. Appa Rao (Superintending Engineer, Retd.), Ganesh (DE), Adam Kalyan (AE), and Vanam Sangeetha Srinivas Yadav (GHMC Corporator, Somajiguda Division) were also present.

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The deployment of the amphibious dredging machine marks a significant step towards improving water storage capacity and removing accumulated contaminants from Hussain Sagar, one of Hyderabad's most prominent water bodies.

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Developed as an amphibious excavator in India, the Rudra Amphimax 2530T is designed to operate seamlessly across land and water. Functioning as a floating excavator, the machine is suited for challenging environments such as lakes, wetlands, and marshy terrains. It combines the capabilities of a dredging excavator and a swamp excavator, enabling efficient desilting operations even in complex conditions, with a working depth of up to 45 feet and a reach of nearly 50 feet.

This deployment highlights the growing need for specialised, application-driven equipment in large-scale lake rejuvenation projects across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxman Vallakati, Founder of Autocracy Machinery, said that the development of indigenous, project-focused machinery is key to enabling authorities to execute restoration initiatives efficiently and sustainably.

The deployment underscores Autocracy Machinery's commitment to supporting government bodies with scalable, project-ready solutions for urban water management, contributing to sustainable development and aligning with the broader vision of Telangana Rising 2047.

For further details: +91 8790473345, sales@autocracymachinery.com

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