AUTOCRYPT Highlights V2X Security Technologies and C-ITS Research Initiatives at ITS World Congress 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading Physical AI security solutions provider, showcased its comprehensive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) security solutions, automotive cybersecurity testing technologies, and national Cooperative Intelligent Transportation Systems (C-ITS) research initiatives at ITS World Congress 2026, held from October 19-23 at Gangneung Olympic Park in South Korea.

As one of the world's largest gatherings dedicated to Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), ITS World Congress brings together global mobility leaders, transportation authorities, and industry experts. With the 2026 event hosted in South Korea, AUTOCRYPT highlighted its nationwide C-ITS security deployments across 10 locations spanning over 5,000 kilometers. These efforts include regional demonstration initiatives leveraging AutoCrypt PKI-PnC technology to enable secure authentication between electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, including a representative project in the Jeonnam-Gwangju region.

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Beyond the exhibition, AUTOCRYPT representatives shared industry insights across three technical and strategic conference sessions addressing privacy-preserving V2X tolling, secure vehicle-infrastructure data exchange, and compliance with global automotive cybersecurity regulations and standards. These discussions reflected AUTOCRYPT's continued commitment to industry collaboration in advancing secure and interoperable intelligent transportation systems.

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"Securing the future of connected mobility requires robust infrastructure, practical validation, and close collaboration among stakeholders across the mobility ecosystem," said Duksoo Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "Through our experience in national C-ITS projects and continued engagement with global industry partners, we aim to strengthen the cybersecurity foundations that support future transportation networks."

AUTOCRYPT continues to advance its integrated cybersecurity solutions through real-world applications, ongoing research, and collaboration with industry organizations, extending its security expertise across the broader Physical AI ecosystem.

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To learn more, visit autocrypt.io.

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is a leading provider of Physical AI security solutions protecting autonomous and connected vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, robotics, defense, and bio-healthcare systems. Built on expertise in automotive cybersecurity engineering, penetration testing, security validation, and consulting, AUTOCRYPT delivers end-to-end cybersecurity throughout the system lifecycle. As the only designated automotive cybersecurity Technical Service (TS) provider in the Asia-Pacific region, the company supports OEMs and suppliers from development through post-production while enabling compliance with global standards. AUTOCRYPT is extending trusted security across vehicles, communications, and connected services to help shape the future of Physical AI security.

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