DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Autoliv Advances Vehicle Safety Through Virtual Testing

Autoliv Advances Vehicle Safety Through Virtual Testing

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:16 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is advancing the development of virtual testing through its Human Body Model (HBM) Safety Suite. The platform is designed to support the development of safer vehicles, with Toyota as the first customer onboarded to evaluate its capabilities.

Virtual testing can be used for analyzing complex crash conditions that are difficult to replicate physically. It is becoming an important complement to physical crash testing in the automotive industry, driven by shorter vehicle development cycles, evolving safety requirements, and the need for earlier insights during vehicle development.

Advertisement

As regulations and consumer rating programs move toward greater use of virtual methods, Autoliv supports the automotive industry to meet evolving requirements, accelerate innovation, and advance protection for a more diverse range of occupants.

Advertisement

Autoliv Human Body Model Safety Suite Autoliv's HBM Safety Suite is an integrated virtual safety platform that combines an advanced Human Body Model for crash simulation with dedicated software tools for analysis, visualization, and decision-making. The Human Body Model is a detailed digital representation of human anatomy, that can provide insights into occupant response and potential injury mechanisms that are not available from physical dummies alone.

"Virtual testing is becoming an increasingly important part of how the automotive industry advances vehicle safety. Autoliv's HBM Safety Suite provides detailed insights into how the human body may respond in a crash, helping engineers evaluate and optimize safety performance earlier in the development process. By combining advanced Human Body Models with dedicated analysis and visualization tools, we can support the development of safer vehicles and contribute to our vision of Saving More Lives," said Fabien Dumont, Chief Technology Officer at Autoliv.

Advertisement

By transforming complex simulation data into clear, actionable insights, Autoliv's HBM Safety Suite helps to evaluate safety performance in virtual environments and optimize safety solutions for a diverse range of occupants. Used alongside physical crash testing, the platform provides additional insights into occupant response and injury mechanisms to support the development of safer vehicles, while also helping reduce lead times and enabling to improve cost efficiency.

Toyota has recently started using Autoliv's HBM Safety Suite to evaluate its capabilities as part of its virtual safety development activities. Autoliv plans to make the platform available more broadly across the industry in 2026, supporting automakers as virtual testing becomes a more important complement to physical crash testing.

For more information about HBM Safety Suite, please visit HBM Safety Suite | Autoliv.

Images and video: Media Gallery and YouTube.

Inquiries: Autoliv.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts