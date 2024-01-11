Automakers outline electric vehicle roadmap during Gujarat summit

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, January 10
The electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country is likely to get further boost as many automakers have outlined their EV roadmap at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.
MG Motors showcased its EV portfolio at the summit. The company has so far invested Rs 7,000 crore in Gujarat. As part of its continued focus, the company plans to enhance localisation, introduce more skilling initiatives, and boost its production capacity. In addition, MG is also exploring local manufacturing of EV components, setting up a battery assembly unit in the state, cell manufacturing and hydrogen fuel cell technology deployments through joint ventures and third-party collaborations.
Major announcements
- MG Motor is exploring local manufacturing of EV components, setting up a battery assembly unit, cell manufacturing and hydrogen fuel cell technology deployments through joint ventures
- Maruti Suzuki to set up fourth production line at its wholly owned subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd for producing EVs in future
- Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility showcased concepts across electric two-wheeler and electric commercial vehicles
Maruti Suzuki announced the establishment of a fourth production line in its wholly owned subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited by investing Rs 3,200 crore in view of increasing production of electric vehicles in the future.
Similarly, accelerating the growth of EVs in India, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility showcased concepts across electric two-wheeler segment under the brand name “Joy e-bike” and electric commercial vehicles segment under the banner of “Joy e-rik.”
The company showcased the concepts of two high-speed electric scooters and four electric commercial vehicles, including golf cart (six-seater), garbage vehicle, e-cart and e-loader vehicle.
The company also showcased the hydrogen-based fuel cell powered scooter prototype. It recently inked MoUs worth Rs 2,000 crore with the Gujarat government for research and development of electric two and three-wheelers, setting up of a motor assembly at Vadodara’s facility, lithium cell production and the development of ancillaries for raw material manufacturing.
