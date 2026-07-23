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Home / Business / Automakers step up EV launches as rising crude prices sharpen focus on electric mobility; Kia launches Syros EV from Rs 13.49 lakh

Automakers step up EV launches as rising crude prices sharpen focus on electric mobility; Kia launches Syros EV from Rs 13.49 lakh

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ANI
Updated At : 03:23 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid rising global crude oil prices and an increasing push by automakers to expand their electric vehicle portfolios in India, Kia India on Thursday launched the Syros EV, its second mass-market electric vehicle built in the country, with prices starting at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The Syros EV will go on sale across the country from July 30. The 42 kWh variant is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh, while the 51.4 kWh Extended Range version is available at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The launch comes at a time when automobile manufacturers are accelerating EV introductions as elevated crude prices and the country's clean mobility push strengthen the case for electric vehicles. Automakers are also introducing flexible ownership models and expanding charging infrastructure to encourage EV adoption.

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Kia has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, allowing customers to finance the vehicle chassis and battery separately. Under this model, the initial purchase price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, while the battery usage is charged at Rs 3.3 per kilometre.

The Syros EV is offered with two battery packs. The 51.4 kWh variant delivers an ARAI-certified driving range of 526 km and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds, while the 42 kWh version offers a certified range of 443 km.

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"At Kia, every product begins with one question, how can we create greater value for our customers? The Syros EV answers that by making electric mobility more accessible, without compromise," said Kia India Managing Director and CEO Gwanggu Lee.

The company is also offering a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty of 15 years with unlimited kilometres, along with an assured buyback programme that promises up to 80 per cent resale value after three years.

Highlighting the ownership proposition, Lee said, "Beyond an attractive price point, we've built one of the industry's most confident ownership propositions with an Assured Buyback programme offering up to 80% resale value... alongside BaaS enabling one of the most accessible entry points into EV ownership; and a Lifetime Battery Warranty delivering long-term battery confidence."

Built on Kia's reinforced K1 platform, the Syros EV features an IP67-certified battery with a liquid-cooled thermal management system and delivers 171 PS of power.

The vehicle comes equipped with a 30-inch panoramic display, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 16 autonomous functions, and 25 standard safety features, including six airbags and Electronic Stability Control.

The company said the Syros EV will have access to its K-Charge network, which integrates over 20,300 charging points across 23 charging operators through a single application. Kia has also deployed 129 dealership fast chargers and 275 EV-ready workshops to support customers.

The Syros EV will be available in seven trims across two battery pack options, with nine exterior colour choices and three interior themes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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