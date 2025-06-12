Automakers to visit China over supply of rare earths

A delegation of auto industry representatives is gearing up for a China visit to expedite the import of rare earth magnets to Indian entities, as per the industry sources.

Around 40-50 company executives have received visa approval but still await a go-ahead from the Chinese commerce ministry for a meeting regarding the matter.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is recalibrating production of its e-VITARA due to the shortage of rare earth magnets, industry sources said. While most automakers have 4-6 weeks of inventory, delays could start affecting production, with EV models facing rescheduling from July 2025.