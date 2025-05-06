NewsVoir

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6: Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited (AMPL), one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, today announced the inauguration of South India's largest Mahindra dealership in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The inauguration of the new facility was attended by Mr. Pavan Kumar, VP - Sales, Customer Care & CX, Mahindra, Mr. Baneswar Bannerjee, President & National Sales Head, Mahindra, and other senior officials from both the organizations.

Strategically located on Eluru Road, Enikepadu, Vijayawada, this modern 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) facility, spread across a vast area of 1.03 lakh sq. ft., includes a spacious showroom that can display 14 vehicles together from Mahindra's extensive range of vehicles - PV (Passenger Vehicle - ICE & EV), SCV (Small Commercial vehicle), LMM (Last Mile Mobility) - all under single roof. The newly unveiled facility is designed to deliver integrated customer experience both - vehicle sales and after-sales service, along with vehicle fast-charging facility. With a modern colour palette, dramatic lighting, intuitive technology and a seamless interaction, every element of the space in the dealership showroom is crafted to evoke the sense of progressive design, intelligent innovation and refined elegance. The customers will step into an immersive environment complete with a showcase of Mahindra's breakthrough technologies - from the INGLO Electric Origin architecture to MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world along with Hero features. The vehicle service facility houses 61 advanced service bays, that can easily cater around 28,000 customers per year.

With this launch, AMPL further strengthens its extensive footprint in the country. The group now operates 135 Mahindra touchpoints in six states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. It had sold over 37,000 Mahindra vehicles in FY 2025 - one vehicle sold in every 13 minutes, making AMPL group as the largest sales and after-sales partner for the fast-growing OEM in India.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited said, "We are proud to further strengthen our longstanding partnership with Mahindra through the inauguration of the 135th Mahindra facility - the largest state-of-the-art integrated 3S facility in South India. Our journey with Mahindra spans nearly seven decades, marked by shared values and a commitment to excellence. With a robust network across six Indian states, we have consistently worked together to deliver outstanding value to our customers. With Mahindra's technologically advanced products, customer-centric approach coupled with our deep understanding of the customer needs we together endeavour to provide Best-In-Class ownership experience for our customers."

The new Vijayawada facility, developed with an investment of Rs. 15 crores, marks AMPL's fifth outlet in Krishna district, with two additional centers planned for the near future.

AMPL - one of the country's largest spread automobile retail conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 20 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. The group provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. AMPL represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The conglomerate stands as a formidable force representing renowned brands and registered an annual group turnover of INR 18,800 crores in FY 2024.

