AUWL Assembly Brings Zodiac-Inspired Fine Jewellery Into Contemporary Luxury Design

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: AUWL Assembly, a fine jewellery brand founded by Deepika Tandon, is bringing together astrology-inspired symbolism, gemstones and contemporary design as it seeks to build a distinct space in India’s evolving luxury jewellery market.

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Positioned at the intersection of traditional influences and modern aesthetics, the brand offers jewellery ranging from zodiac-inspired gemstone pieces to diamond jewellery, engagement rings, wedding bands and everyday luxury designs.

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According to the company, AUWL Assembly was conceived around the idea that astrology-inspired jewellery could move beyond conventional designs and become part of contemporary fine jewellery. Its collections combine gemstones associated with zodiac and astrological traditions with modern cuts, settings and silhouettes.

The celestial aesthetic is designed to extend beyond astrological selection alone. Pieces can be chosen for their traditional zodiac associations, gemstone symbolism or personal significance, while also standing on their own as refined, fine jewellery. This allows celestial-inspired designs to be interpreted in different ways – as a personal or spiritual expression, or simply as an elegant fashion statement – making them versatile enough for everyday dressing as well as more elevated occasions.

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“Jewellery has always carried meaning beyond ornamentation. With AUWL Assembly, our endeavour is to bring together personal symbolism, craftsmanship and modern design so that every piece feels relevant to the person wearing it,” said Deepika Tandon, Founder, AUWL Assembly.

Tandon’s interest in gemstones developed while working on advertising for a diamond brand and later through her study and practice of astrology and gemstone consultation. A trained and practicing astrologer, she brings an understanding of the traditional associations between gemstones and individual astrological profiles, which informs the brand’s approach to personal gemstone selection. Her professional background also includes studies in marketing and digital strategy, including advanced studies at IIM Indore.

The brand’s portfolio is organised across several collections. Its Celestial Vibe range features zodiac-oriented gemstone jewellery across rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets, while Timeless Classics focuses on unique designs intended to transition between everyday and occasion wear.

AUWL Assembly also offers engagement rings and wedding bands, while its Pechaka Collection draws on the symbolism of the owl. In Hindu tradition, the owl is associated with Goddess Lakshmi, and the collection interprets the motif through gold and gemstone jewellery. The company states that the Pechaka design is registered.

Its Starborn Luxe collection, meanwhile, focuses on lab-created diamond jewellery, aimed at consumers seeking contemporary diamond designs at comparatively accessible price points.

AUWL Assembly says its pieces are made upon order, rather than mass-produced, with an emphasis on gemstone selection, certification and customisation. The brand highlights the use of authentic certified stones, international quality standards and BIS-hallmarked jewellery where applicable, while offering global shipping to customers beyond India. Gemstone- and diamond-studded jewellery is accompanied by certification from recognised laboratories, depending on the stone and product.

The brand is also seeking to address concerns around gemstone authenticity and transparency, particularly in a category where customers may look for both aesthetic value and traditional or astrological considerations.

As an added value, AUWL Assembly offers a complimentary gemstone consultation with its jewellery expert to help customers identify the right gemstone for their needs, whether for astrological or personal considerations, or simply discover colours and styling combinations suited to their skin tone, personal aesthetic and existing jewellery, including stacking and pairing options for everything from everyday and workwear to evenings, occasions and holidays.

For Tandon, the concept emerged from what she saw as a gap between conventional zodiac jewellery and fashion-led fine jewellery.

The company says its approach is built around combining gemstone selection, craftsmanship and design while giving customers access to jewellery that reflects individual preferences and personal symbolism.

With consumers increasingly exploring personalised products and jewellery carrying cultural or emotional significance, AUWL Assembly is positioning its collections around what it describes as “meaningful luxury” — combining contemporary styling with the symbolism traditionally associated with gemstones and celestial themes.

The brand currently offers its collections through its online platform and provides global shipping. Its longer-term vision is to expand its presence as an e-commerce-led fine jewellery brand combining gemstones, diamonds, unique modern design and astrology-inspired concepts.

About AUWL Assembly

AUWL Assembly is a fine jewellery brand founded by Deepika Tandon. The brand offers astrology-inspired gemstone jewellery, diamond jewellery, engagement rings, wedding bands and contemporary fine jewellery through collections including Celestial Vibe, Timeless Classics, Pechaka and Starborn Luxe. Its products are made upon order, with an emphasis on certification, craftsmanship and personalised design.

Website: www.auwlassembly.com

Media Contact:

AUWL Assembly

Email: deepika.tandon@auwlassembly.com | team@auwlassembly.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 9920065533, +91 9702404555

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