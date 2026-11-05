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Home / Business / Avanta Business Centre's 'Ray of Hope' Initiative Brings Clients and Communities Together

Avanta Business Centre's 'Ray of Hope' Initiative Brings Clients and Communities Together

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ANI
Updated At : 05:17 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: Avanta Business Centre celebrated Diwali this year through its CSR initiative called 'Ray of Hope' with the theme 'Light Up Lives with Your Creativity'. This initiative is an extension of the company’s commitment to community engagement, as it combines its longstanding association with Jyeshtha Primary Free School at Gurugram and the participation of clients across its business centres to extend the festive spirit beyond the workplace.

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As a part of its collaboration with Jyeshtha Primary Free School, Sector 56, Gurugram, which has continued for more than 10 years, Avanta organised a Diwali celebration for the children in the 5-14 age group. The children were engaged in a diya decorating activity where they decorated about 280 diyas as part of the celebrations. This activity gave an opportunity for creativity while celebrating the traditional significance of Diwali.

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With its presence as a leading coworking space in Gurgaon, Avanta has continued to build their reputation within the community by engaging in various activities aimed at fostering creativity and inclusiveness.

With the theme 'Ray of Hope' carried across all the business centre of Avanta, the company encouraged its clients to join hands in decorating diyas. This engagement provided clients with an opportunity for participation in an initiative through their creativity. The diyas decorated by Avanta's clients and team members are further distributed among underprivileged children across the NCR, extending the festive spirit to communities beyond the company's business centres.

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The involvement of clients adds a wider dimension to Avanta's community outreach, bringing members of its business network into an initiative centred on the spirit of giving. It reflects the role that organisations and their wider communities can play in making festive occasions more inclusive.

"At Avanta, we believe in building meaningful community connections through consistent efforts. Our association with Jyeshtha Primary Free School and the participation of our clients in this year's Diwali celebrations reflect our commitment to extending the spirit of giving beyond the workplace," Nakul Mathur, Managing Director, Avanta Business Centre, said.

Avanta's commitment to social responsibility is not limited to celebrating occasions only; the company’s CSR team takes the initiative to organise activities every month to help the community for the welfare of society.

Through 'Ray of Hope', Avanta Business Centre continues to encourage meaningful community connections and participation in social initiatives, reinforcing the importance of extending the spirit of celebration beyond the workplace.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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