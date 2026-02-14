AvenuesAI reports 122% revenue surge in Q3, raises full-year guidance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): AvenuesAI has posted record quarterly performance as the AI-powered transaction platform pivot gains traction, said the company in a statement.

According to the company, AvenuesAI Limited, the Indian fintech company formerly known as Infibeam Avenues, has reported a 122% year-over-year revenue increase for its third fiscal quarter, marking what company management are calling a "decisive inflection point" in the company's transformation into an AI-native transaction infrastructure platform.

The company posted gross revenue of INR 23,812 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, up from INR 10,704 million in the same period last year. Net profit after tax rose 59% to INR 861 million, while total payment volume processed through the platform grew 69% year-over-year to 1361 billion transactions.

According to the company, the strong performance prompted management to raise its full-year revenue guidance to INR 75,000-80,000 million, up from earlier projections of INR 50,000-55,000 million. Profit targets were similarly increased to INR 2,500-2,750 million from INR 2,100-2,200 million.

"We are no longer operating as a traditional payment gateway," said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, AvenuesAI Limited. "We are building compounding AI native infrastructure where every transaction strengthens our intelligence layer and expands operating leverage."

According to the company, the results come as AvenuesAI completes a strategic repositioning around what it calls a "closed loop architecture" that integrates payment infrastructure, consumer demand ecosystems, merchant operating systems, and an autonomous intelligence layer. The company argues this creates continuous data compounding and potential for margin expansion through workflow automation.

Vishwas Patel, Managing Director and CEO, emphasized the platform's unified approach: "Our platform architecture is now unified across consumers, merchants, compliance, and AI orchestration. The growth opportunity is not linear - it has the potential to compound."

During the quarter, the company completed its corporate rebranding from Infibeam Avenues to AvenuesAI. The quarter also witnessed several product launches aimed at AI-driven commerce. Phronetic AI, the company's AI division, introduced PayCentral.ai, described as India's first agentic payment platform built on Google's Agent Payment Protocol. The platform enables automated agent-to-agent transactions, positioning AvenuesAI in the emerging field of autonomous payments.

According to the company, AvenuesAI also launched CCAvenue CommerceAI, powered by a proprietary Model Context Protocol that allows AI agents to autonomously initiate and orchestrate payments. The company claims this represents a shift from manual payment workflows to intelligent, agent-driven commerce.

On the regulatory front, the company secured several key approvals during the quarter. The Reserve Bank of India granted AvenuesAI an offline payment aggregator license, allowing it to offer point-of-sale device services alongside its online payment gateway. The company also received in-principle approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority to operate as a payment service provider in Gujarat's GIFT City special economic zone.

According to the company, EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 66% of net revenue, up from 56% in the year-ago period. The company attributed the margin expansion to operating leverage and what it characterizes as an improved business mix weighted toward higher-margin AI and platform services.

The company Management indicated it expects the next fiscal year to demonstrate "stronger AI-driven monetization" and "increasing automation-led margin expansion." (ANI)

