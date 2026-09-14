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Home / Business / Average sugar retail price rules below Rs 60/kg for 4th day; festive demand keeps rates elevated

Average sugar retail price rules below Rs 60/kg for 4th day; festive demand keeps rates elevated

On Monday, the average retail sugar price stood at Rs 59.57 per kg, marginally up from Rs 58.99 per kg on the previous day

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New Delhi, Updated At : 06:01 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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On August 21, the government allowed sugar imports and further tightened stockholding norms for bulk users and dealers. Pic: iStock
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The average all-India retail price of sugar remained below Rs 60 per kg for the fourth straight day on Monday following a series of government measures, even as festive demand put upward pressure on prices in some regions.

On Monday, the average retail sugar price stood at Rs 59.57 per kg, marginally up from Rs 58.99 per kg on the previous day. Sugar prices dropped below the Rs 60 per kg level on Friday and eased further in the last three days, according to data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

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However, the average retail price remains higher than Rs 58.23 per kg, recorded on August 21, when the Centre first allowed sugar imports and took other steps to rein in sweetener prices.

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The maximum retail price, however, remained firm at Rs 85 per kg, while the minimum was Rs 40 per kg on Monday, the ministry data showed.

Among the southern states, retail prices edged up in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw a marginal decline.

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In Andhra Pradesh, the average retail price rose to Rs 55.56 per kg on Monday from Rs 49.58 per kg on August 21, while in Kerala it inched up to Rs 57.8 per kg from Rs 56.75 per kg over the same period.

In the major sugar-producing states, prices eased. Maharashtra's average retail price fell to Rs 58.22 per kg from Rs 59 per kg, while in Uttar Pradesh, to Rs 57.88 per kg from Rs 59.64 per kg on August 21.

Among other states, Madhya Pradesh recorded a sharper fall, with prices dropping to Rs 56.57 per kg from Rs 62.36 per kg, while West Bengal saw a marginal dip to Rs 60.43 per kg from Rs 60.95 per kg.

On August 21, the government allowed sugar imports and further tightened stockholding norms for bulk users and dealers.

The government has accused sugar mills of 'jacking up' prices, maintaining that the country has adequate stocks to meet demand. It has, however, lowered its production estimate for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) to 306 lakh tonnes, from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes. Annual domestic demand is pegged at 280-285 lakh tonnes.

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