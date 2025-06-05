DT
AVG Logistics Delivers Impressive 66% PBT Growth in Q4 FY25

AVG Logistics Delivers Impressive 66% PBT Growth in Q4 FY25

ANI
Updated At : 03:46 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: Comparative figures below for Q424 & FY24 excludes one-time income from sale of investment reported in Q4 FY24 of Rs. 21.25 Crore at PBT Level & 18.82 Crore at PAT Level. The below numbers are further excluding of other incomes reported on the face of the statement of P&L to represent the actual business performance.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Q4 FY25

Revenue: Rs 147.71 Cr, YoY growth of 7.9%

EBITDA: Rs 23.71 Cr, YoY growth of 11.5%

EBITDA Margin: 16.1%, YoY expansion of 60 bps

Profit Before Tax: Rs7.36 Cr, YoY growth of 65.7%

Profit Before Tax Margin: 5.0%, expansion of 180 bps

Consolidated Financial Highlights - FY25

Total Income: Rs551.52 Cr, YoY growth of 14.9%

EBITDA: Rs95.57 Cr, YoY growth of 14.1%

EBITDA Margin: 17.3%, decline of 11 bps

Profit Before Tax: Rs26.33 Cr, YoY growth of 52.6%

Profit Before Tax Margin: 4.7%, expansion of 118 bps

Commenting on financial performance, Mr. Sanjay Gupta Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to report a robust operational performance in Q4 FY25, underpinned by strategic initiatives. The acquisition of a 99% stake in Kaizen Logistics significantly enhances the company's service capabilities and broadens its sectoral reach across FMCG, beverages, metals, and industrial chemicals--segments with consistent demand profiles.

On the policy front, the Union Budget 2025 has introduced significant momentum for the logistics sector. With targeted investments in infrastructure, including road expansions, dedicated freight corridors, and multimodal connectivity, the government's commitment is poised to lower logistics costs and improve turnaround times. Furthermore, budgetary support for sustainability, particularly through electric vehicle incentives, aligns seamlessly with our vision of a greener logistics ecosystem.

Amid these developments, our focus on operational efficiency, market expansion, and digital integration ensures the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on sectoral growth and deliver sustained value creation."

Key Highlights of Q4 FY25

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

