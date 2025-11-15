DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / AVG Logistics Delivers INR 268 Cr Revenue in H1 FY26

AVG Logistics Delivers INR 268 Cr Revenue in H1 FY26

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:25 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 15: AVG Logistics Limited (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG), a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 FY26 & H1 FY26

Advertisement

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Advertisement

Q2 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Revenue From Operations of ₹143.03 Cr

Advertisement

* EBITDA of ₹26.26 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 18.36%

* PBT of ₹6.57 Cr

* PBT Margin (%) of 4.59%

H1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Revenue From Operations of ₹268.05 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹50.54 Cr

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 18.85%

* PBT of ₹13.57 Cr

* PBT Margin (%) of 5.06%

Commenting on financial performance, Mr Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited, said, "During Q2 FY26, we continued to deliver a stable performance with revenue from operations rising to ₹143.03 Cr, supported by consistent execution across our multimodal logistics network. Our focus on operational efficiency helped us maintain healthy margins, with an EBITDA of ₹26.26 Cr.

During the first half of FY 2025/26, we added 77 Fleets, incurring approximately 26 Crore and ISO tankers have started reaching Indian ports, and we expect the liquid logistics business to commence in December 2025.

For H1 FY26, revenues stood at ₹268.05 Cr, showing sustained business momentum despite a competitive environment. This demonstrates the strength of our integrated service model and the efficiencies gained through digital enablement and network optimisation.

As we progress into the second half of the year, we remain committed to continuing growth potential by strengthening customer relationships, enhancing service capabilities, and deepening our presence across high-potential logistics corridors. We expect these initiatives to support consistent revenue visibility and reinforce our position in the industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts