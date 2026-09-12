AVG Logistics deploys 30 EV Trucks for Dalmia Cement: Marking a New Milestone for EV Adoption

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: AVG Logistics Limited, a leading integrated logistics solutions provider, has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainable transportation journey with the flag-off of 30 electric trucks in a single day for deployment under the Dalmia Cement project in Assam.

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The deployment reinforces AVG Logistics’ commitment to building and scaling its electric fleet while enabling cleaner and more sustainable commercial transportation solutions for its customers.

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Commenting on the launch event, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics, said:

“We are proud of this partnership and launch of this new business vertical. We sincerely thank Dalmia Cement for placing its trust in us and giving us the opportunity to be part of this important initiative. Our collaboration with DRIVN and IPL Tech Electric reflects shared commitment to developing cleaner and more sustainable logistics solutions. With the deployment of 30 electric hydraulic trucks in Phase 1, representing a 100% electric fleet, we are taking a significant step towards decarbonising supply chain operations. This initiative reinforces our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of transportation and supporting the cement industry in its transition towards cleaner, more sustainable and energy-efficient logistics solutions."

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From Contract to Road in Just 30 Days

The standout achievement of this deployment is its speed of execution. From the signing of the contract to getting 30 electric trucks operational and ready for deployment, with 100% financing in place, the entire process was completed in just 30 days.

Delivering a deployment of this scale within such a short timeframe required seamless coordination across vehicle readiness, financing, registration and operational preparedness. The achievement demonstrates AVG Logistics’ ability to convert customer requirements into large-scale, operational EV deployments with speed and efficiency.

Scaling EVs for Real-World Logistics

For AVG Logistics, the transition to electric mobility goes beyond adding EVs to its fleet. It is about developing the operational capabilities required to make electric transportation work effectively across commercial logistics applications.

As the logistics operator for the Dalmia Cement project, AVG Logistics is leveraging its fleet and logistics expertise to integrate electric trucks into day-to-day operations. The deployment marks another step in the company’s efforts to create efficient, reliable and increasingly sustainable logistics solutions.

The initiative is supported by DRIVN as the financing partner and IPL Tech Electric as the OEM, with Dalmia Cement as the offtaker. The collaboration highlights the importance of an aligned ecosystem in enabling commercial EV adoption at scale.

Strengthening AVG’s Sustainability and ESG Journey

The expansion of AVG Logistics’ electric fleet forms an important part of its broader sustainability and ESG goals, as well as its long-term net-zero commitment.

By identifying suitable applications for electric mobility and deploying EVs in customer-led operations, AVG Logistics is taking tangible steps towards reducing the environmental impact of transportation while continuing to deliver dependable logistics services.

The 30-truck deployment in Assam demonstrates that sustainable mobility can move beyond pilot projects and become part of mainstream commercial logistics when supported by strong execution and ecosystem collaboration.

With 30 electric trucks deployed in just 30 days, AVG Logistics continues to strengthen its EV capabilities and accelerate its journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable and future-ready logistics ecosystem.

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