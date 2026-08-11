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Home / Business / Avinash Jain Concludes His Musical Album 'NAZAR' with Final Song 'Teri Aankhon Ki Kahaniyon Mein Hoon'

Avinash Jain Concludes His Musical Album 'NAZAR' with Final Song 'Teri Aankhon Ki Kahaniyon Mein Hoon'

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ANI
Updated At : 06:43 PM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], August 11: Singer-songwriter Avinash Jain has released "Teri Aankhon Ki Kahaniyon Mein Hoon," the fourth and final chapter of his conceptual album NAZAR, bringing an emotional close to a story of love, loss, resilience, and chasing one's dreams.

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The journey began with "Baar Baar," which crossed 1 million+ views, followed by "Dekha Tujhe" and "Asar Dikh Raha Hai," each unveiling a new chapter of the protagonist's life. The final song completes the narrative as the singer, after losing the love of his life, overcomes grief, rediscovers his passion for music, and fulfills his childhood dream of becoming a rock star.

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For Avinash, NAZAR is deeply personal. Inspired by a bedtime lullaby he once sang to his young son, the project rekindled a lifelong dream of making music. What started as a simple moment of inspiration evolved into a four-song musical story that celebrates hope and new beginnings.

Speaking about the album's conclusion, Avinash Jain said:

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"Completing NAZAR is an emotional milestone for me. Every chapter represents a different phase of life, and the final song is about finding the strength to move forward despite life's biggest challenges. I'm grateful for the love audiences have shown throughout this journey, especially the incredible response to 'Baar Baar.' I hope this story inspires people to never give up on their dreams."

With all four chapters now released, listeners can experience the complete NAZAR story:

* Chapter 1 - Lost At Sight | Baar Baar

* Chapter 2 - Fallen | Dekha Tujhe

* Chapter 3 - Soulmate | Asar Dikh Raha Hai

* Chapter 4 - The Beginning | Teri Aankhon Ki Kahaniyon Mein Hoon

"Teri Aankhon Ki Kahaniyon Mein Hoon" and the complete NAZAR album are now streaming across all major music platforms.

Song Link: https://tinyurl.com/4ass3h3p

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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