This Collaboration Supports Skills Development as India's AV Market is Projected to Reach USD 14 Billion by 2030

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIXA (Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association) and SNDT Women's University today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration, by paving more opportunities for students to explore careers in the global audiovisual industry.

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The partnership brings forth the initiatives taken by SNDT Women's University on women's education and empowerment, and with AVIXA's global expertise this strategic collaboration will work towards imparting industry knowledge, emerging AV trends and practical learning opportunities to students. This agreement also provides a prospect to look at AV as more than just a technology-driven sector.

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From designing immersive experiences and enabling hybrid collaboration to managing complex AV systems and shaping the future of digital experiences, the industry offers a wide range of career paths and possibilities.

This collaboration will help students explore initiatives across skill development, training, workshops, expert interactions, and knowledge exchange and industry exposure by providing placement opportunity with leading organizations in AV System Integration and Manufacturing, based in the region.

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AVIXA and SNDTWU will also curate a curriculum to help students gain industry knowledge, organize mentorship programs, industrial visits, and hands-on training opportunities, with different educational events aligned with evolving industry requirements.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Sachin Laddha, Director - Innovation, Incubation and Linkages, SNDTWU, said: "Education becomes truly meaningful when students can connect with reality and keep a check what they learn in the classroom with the world outside it. We are glad to have this memorandum signed with AVIXA. More so, this initiative will help us create strong and greater opportunities for our students who aspire to further strengthen their career in the field of technology."

AVIXA will also provide an ecosystem and equip our students to remain relevant as technology advances. This MoU also represents a shared commitment to building globally competitive talent from India, while creating greater visibility for the diverse career opportunities available within the AV industry.

Speaking on the collaboration, Pang Yee Loy, Senior Director, Asia Pacific at AVIXA, said, "The AV industry has evolved significantly over the years, creating new opportunities and career paths. We want young professionals to understand the possibilities within this dynamic industry and have access to the knowledge, skills and exposure that can help them prepare for the future. Our collaboration with SNDT Women's University is a step toward strengthening the bridge between the classroom and the industry, while encouraging more women to look at AV not simply as a technology field, but as a space where they can innovate, create and build meaningful careers."

The holistic approach will foster entrepreneurial thinking of the students. Additionally, SNDT Women's University and AVIXA will collaborate in disseminating knowledge through publications, research outcomes, and innovation success stories to keep AV students updated with the ground knowledge.

About SNDT Women's University

SNDT Women's University, which is one of the public universities in Maharashtra, India, is the first women's university in India as well as in South-East Asia. The University was founded by Maharshi Dr. Dhondo Keshav Karve in 1916 for the noble cause of women's education. The first five women graduated in 1921 from this University. The University headquarters is at the Churchgate Campus, Mumbai, and the other three campuses of this University are at Juhu, Mumbai and Karve Road, Pune and Ballarpur, Chandrapur District of Maharashtra.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org.

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