DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Avon Cycles partners with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Avon Cycles partners with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Through this sponsorship, Avon Cycles and Mumbai Indians will establish a shared vision of fitness and encourage the spirit of sportsmanship

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Avon Cycles today announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026, as the franchise’s official cycling partner.

Advertisement

The association brings together two iconic Indian brands that share a strong connect with love for sport, youth and encouraging high adrenaline activities across the country. Through this sponsorship, Avon Cycles and Mumbai Indians will establish a shared vision of fitness and encourage the spirit of sportsmanship.

Advertisement

To celebrate the collaboration, Avon Cycles is launching a special edition co-branded bicycle — PALTAN in MTB range. The cycle will be available for purchase through all retail channels as well as online.

Advertisement

Onkar Singh Pahwa, chairman and MD, Avon Cycles, said, “For over seven decades, Avon has been a part of everyday Indian life. Cycling has always been about freedom, fitness, and our partnership with Mumbai Indians allows us to connect with millions of cricket fans.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts