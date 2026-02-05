Avon Cycles partners with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Avon Cycles today announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026, as the franchise’s official cycling partner.

The association brings together two iconic Indian brands that share a strong connect with love for sport, youth and encouraging high adrenaline activities across the country. Through this sponsorship, Avon Cycles and Mumbai Indians will establish a shared vision of fitness and encourage the spirit of sportsmanship.

To celebrate the collaboration, Avon Cycles is launching a special edition co-branded bicycle — PALTAN in MTB range. The cycle will be available for purchase through all retail channels as well as online.

Onkar Singh Pahwa, chairman and MD, Avon Cycles, said, “For over seven decades, Avon has been a part of everyday Indian life. Cycling has always been about freedom, fitness, and our partnership with Mumbai Indians allows us to connect with millions of cricket fans.”