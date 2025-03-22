VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 22: The Economic Times MSME Awards, held at ITC Maurya, honor enterprises that drive growth, innovation, and economic impact. These awards recognize businesses shaping India's economy, particularly in technology-driven industries.

In 2024, AVPL International was recognized as India's Fastest-Growing MSME - Small Enterprise, surpassing 6 competitors. A leader in drone technology and R&D, the company has rapidly expanded in manufacturing, innovation, and industrial applications. Ms. Priiet Sandhu, Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International, was honored with this prestigious award for the company's remarkable achievement.

Either You Can Have It Right or Now--AVPL International Did It Right Now

During the ceremony, Ms. Priiet was asked about a common saying in business: "You can have it right, or you can have it now, but you can't have it right now." Defying this notion, AVPL International has achieved both rapid growth and excellence, earning the "India's Fastest-Growing MSME - Small Enterprise" award. When asked how AVPL managed to achieve both, Priiet responded, "I believe that when you grow--and you have to grow fast--you must focus on expansion and collaborations while continuously improving efficiency."

AVPL is at the forefront of next-generation UAV technology, AI integration, and automation. Its drones serve agriculture, defense, surveillance, and industrial inspections, reinforcing India's push for self-reliance in drone technology. Through indigenous R&D and manufacturing, AVPL is reducing import dependency and positioning India as a global drone hub.

"This recognition reflects our team's dedication to innovation and our role in strengthening India's drone ecosystem," said Deep Sihag, Co-Founder & Chairman, AVPL International.

With government initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, drone technology is reshaping industries. AVPL's advancements in production and deployment set a benchmark for others, strengthening supply chains, creating jobs, and promoting technological self-sufficiency.

Winning this award proves that fast growth and high quality can go hand in hand. The ET MSME Awards recognize enterprises driving industrial transformation, and AVPL's journey exemplifies how vision, execution, and innovation can redefine India's manufacturing and technology landscape.

