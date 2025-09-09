AVPN Global Conference 2025 Sets Bold Agenda on Opening Day, with a Call for Asian Leadership for an Inclusive World

BusinessWire India

China/ Hong Kong SAR, September 9: The AVPN Global Conference 2025 opened today in Hong Kong SAR, China, convening the world's most influential business leaders, philanthropists, policy makers and investors to address pressing challenges of a rapidly transforming world. With The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as the host partner, the Conference provides a vital platform for urgent and actionable dialogue amid the shifting currents of a multi-polar global order, growing macroeconomic uncertainties, and escalating climate risks.

The Opening Day was marked by meaningful discussions across high-level plenaries and breakout sessions, where speakers and delegates examined how economic headwinds and environmental threats are driving new imperatives for inclusive, region-specific solutions. Keynote speakers underscored the unique position and responsibility that Asia holds today: not only as the world's fastest-growing economic powerhouse but also as a rising force in philanthropy, social innovation, and impact investment. The presence and welcome address delivered by the Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region also reinforced the city's role as a vital convenor and leader for Asian impact initiatives.

The keynote address from Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, set the tone for this year's Conference theme, "Asian Leadership for an Inclusive World", and called on more leaders in Asia to come together and drive meaningful change with compassion, innovation, and collective action.

"Asia is now a global architect in shaping philanthropic action and social impact investment," said Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, during her welcome address. "As the world contends with widening societal and environmental rifts, the leadership, ambition, and collaboration we foster here will set the benchmark for an inclusive, resilient future."

Throughout the opening day, speakers highlighted the need for cross-sector collaboration to mitigate growing inequality, advance environmental safety, and protect vulnerable communities. From the rising influence of Asian family offices and corporate businesses in driving sustainable development, to the integration of climate adaptation and social justice frameworks, the conversations called for a decisive pivot toward bolder, more integrated impact strategies and action.

Mr. Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, noted the Club has been committed to serving Hong Kong's community for more than a century. "It is fitting that this conference is being held in Hong Kong for the first time," he said. "Our city has a deep philanthropic tradition and sits at the intersection of East and West, of capital and community. It has the potential to be a true hub for solutions that are designed in Asia, for Asia and beyond."

The AVPN Global Conference 2025 serves as a timely call to action, inviting Asia's leaders to channel the region's dynamism, capital, and ingenuity into lasting, scalable solutions. As discussions continue through the week, the event aims to catalyse new alliances, mobilise investment, and spark the bold action necessary for a more inclusive and resilient Asia.

Key announcements at the Conference 2025 include:

* Building Resilient Communities for the Future: CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative Announced Final Grantees from China, India, Singapore and Vietnam

* The Lighthouse Fund: Catalyst for Climate x Health Innovation in Asia Announced Final Grantees

* Gender-Just Climate Solutions: AVPN Asia Gender Equality Fund Round 3 Announced Grantees

* Transforming How We Fund Impact: Launch of the pioneering ImpactCollab Outcomes Marketplace, developed with Tri-Sector Associates

* From Insight to Action: Launch of the "Unlocking Capital for Climate x Health: The Investment Landscape in Asia" report

The AVPN Global Conference 2025 is expected to convene about 1,500 delegates, including business leaders, funders, philanthropists, policymakers, asset managers, family offices, institutional investors, and impact organisations.

For more information about the AVPN Global Conference 2025, visit avpn.asia/conference.

