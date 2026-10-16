Awaken Your Senses: Embrace the Golden Hour Privilege at WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc

Discover a new rhythm of island living on Vietnam's Pearl Island, where a 24-hour culinary journey and shared experiences redefine the beachfront escape.

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As golden sunset season unfolds, WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc, Vietnam's first WorldHotels-branded resort, introduces its Ultra All-Inclusive experience, bringing together beachfront relaxation, culinary discoveries and memorable moments from sunrise to starlight.

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Just ten minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport and close to Duong Dong center - the island's cultural and entertainment hub, the beachfront resort features 465 rooms and suites, offering an inviting balance of coastal tranquility and island exploration.

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A Holiday Without Watching the Clock

Inspired by the philosophy "Live in the Moment. Together", Ultra All-Inclusive offers a seamless 24-hour holiday designed around the freedom to enjoy every moment at your own pace.

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Unlike conventional dining schedules, the experience unfolds around the clock. Mornings begin with breakfast at TERAI, the resort's all-day dining restaurant, followed by poolside bites and craft beer at Nori Pool Bar. As golden hour arrives, imagine sipping a perfectly crafted cocktail at Sora Sky Bar, where the setting sun paints the sky in shades of orange, pink and purple. More than just drinks, sunset cocktails celebrate nature's grand finale, before late-night flavours and overnight refreshments carry the experience into a new morning.

Selected local and international beverages are available during designated service periods, allowing guests to savour each experience without interruption.

One Stay. Endless Ways to Experience Phu Quoc.

Beyond dining, Ultra All-Inclusive brings families and couples together through memorable activities. Children explore more than 15 play areas at Gemy Kids Zone, while families enjoy outdoor movies and lively poolside celebrations. Couples can reconnect over sunset cocktails, shared cooking experiences or peaceful moments together.

For those seeking a slower pace, Pearl Sense Spa offers soothing sauna sessions and rejuvenating foot treatments, complemented by exclusive body massage privileges for longer stays.

"Our Ultra All-Inclusive experience is about giving guests something truly valuable — the freedom to enjoy their time together," said Mr. Subash Gadtaula, General Manager. "When every detail is thoughtfully considered, guests can simply embrace the moments that matter."

At WorldHotels Long Beach Resort Phu Quoc, Ultra All-Inclusive is more than a collection of privileges. It is freedom to live every moment, together.

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