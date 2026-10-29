Award-winning Amplicity raises USD 1.01 million to turn idle backup batteries into working energy assets

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 29: Some of the energy storage Singapore needs may already be installed in its data centres and factories. Amplicity, a Singapore-headquartered energy technology company, is putting it to work. The company has closed a USD 1.01 million seed round, which is backed by Loyal VC, is engaged with more than 20 prospective customer sites across Asia-Pacific and plans to enter Japan in 2027. It also recently won the Pioneers in Sustainability Award at the France-Singapore Business Awards 2026, organised by the French Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

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Amplicity estimates that around 160 MWh of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) and backup battery capacity is installed in Singapore's data centres alone, kept charged for an outage that rarely comes. Not all of it can be used flexibly, but it points to a large asset that is mostly idle. Amplicity's platform puts the usable portion to work. It cuts electricity bills, earns from the grid and helps more renewables come online, while preserving each site's backup requirements.

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An overlooked asset as demand grows

AI, advanced manufacturing and the shift to electric vehicles are pushing Singapore's electricity demand higher. Data centres already use about 7 per cent of the country's electricity. Singapore has more than 1.6 GW of data centre capacity and plans at least 300 MW more. Its grid still generates about 95 per cent of its power from natural gas, and clean power imports from its neighbours are years away.

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Across Asia-Pacific, Amplicity estimates about 740 MWh of installed battery capacity in data centres alone, with more in factories and industrial facilities. Not all of it can be made available, but it shows the scale of an asset the energy transition has largely overlooked.

"Singapore is right to look beyond its borders for clean power, but those projects will take time. Meanwhile, some of the storage we need is already installed and sitting idle in our data centres and factories," said Stéphane Leyo, co-founder and CEO of Amplicity. "The next energy storage opportunity is not just about building more batteries. We need to look at the resources we already have."

For operators, the barrier has been the fear that touching the backup could cause an outage. Amplicity uses only the capacity above each site's backup reserve. The operator sets the limits, and local controllers on site enforce them, even without an internet connection.

Peak shaving trims the demand spikes that large users pay extra for, and it is typically where Amplicity finds the greatest value. Amplicity builds a strategy around each site's load profile, tariff and constraints, then stacks wholesale market revenue on top. Its modelling shows that a S$500,000 battery at a Singapore data centre could deliver about S$256,000 a year in value. Most of that comes from peak shaving, with additional revenue from the wholesale electricity market. The same approach applies to factories and other industrial facilities with backup or on-site batteries.

Amplicity starts with batteries a site already owns, so there is no new battery spend. It also optimises operational battery energy storage systems and, where more storage pays, installs new ones with financing options. Its Battery Value Assessment™ shows operators what their batteries could be worth before they commit. Distributed batteries at existing sites can also help a constrained grid stay stable and take on more renewables, without new infrastructure.

"The opportunity is not just about adding more batteries to the grid. It's about making existing and future energy infrastructure work smarter," said Gabriel Schiano, co-founder and COO of Amplicity. "By combining site-specific optimisation with electricity market opportunities, we can create economic value for businesses while supporting a more flexible energy system."

"Stéphane and Gabriel bring deep energy and commercial experience to a large, overlooked opportunity. Turning existing batteries into earning assets is a capital-light way to support the energy transition," said Michael Kosic, Founding Partner of Loyal VC.

Amplicity started out at ENGIE Factory, the incubator of energy group ENGIE, which was later acquired by Pacific Channel.

"During my time at ENGIE Factory, we recognised Amplicity's potential early on and helped the team refine its technology and commercial approach," said Tim van Vliet, Principal and SEA Regional Manager, Pacific Channel. "The programme was designed to support innovative solutions addressing real challenges in the energy sector, and Amplicity is a great example of how that early support can translate into a scalable business opportunity."

Amplicity is a finalist for the Sustainability Innovation Award and Start-Up of the Year at the AustCham Singapore Business Awards 2026. It has been supported by SMU BIG, NUS Deep SAGE and Swinburne University's Climate 4.0 Hub. Amplicity is engaged with more than 20 prospective customer sites across data centres and industry in Asia-Pacific.

About Amplicity

Amplicity (https://amplicity.energy/) is a Singapore-headquartered energy technology company specialising in battery optimisation and monetisation. Its proprietary technology turns batteries into productive energy assets, from idle backup systems to operational battery energy storage and new installations. It helps data centres, industrial facilities and critical infrastructure operators reduce electricity costs, generate recurring revenue and decarbonise, while preserving their backup requirements.

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