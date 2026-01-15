Award-winning architecture firm APICES Studio announces strategic expansion into Gujarat

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Having established an exceptional identity as Thane's premier architectural firm and charting two decades of excellence helmed by groundbreaking projects, APICES Studio has set its sights on Gujarat. The expansion is underpinned by Gujarat's strong growth trajectory for over a decade, which has led to a slew of commercial and residential projects being undertaken in the state.

* The expansion is timed to mark the next phase of Gujarat's growth story, which will see a tremendous demand for commercial and residential spaces

* APICES Studio will initially focus on upcoming and established centres such as Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, and is developing a bouquet of specialised solutions

Gujarat has been a consistent top-tier performer contributing to India's economic growth story. Official sources have revealed that the state's per capita income surpassed Rs 3 lakh for the first time in December 2025, bringing the state's rank among the top five economies in the country. This surge in per capita income is representative of high labour productivity and broad-based economic participation and marks a nearly fourfold increase over the last decade. Massive infrastructure projects and the launch of ambitious mega projects have bookended a surge of construction activity across the state - the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), GIFT City (Global and Indian Financial Technology City), and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train have created new hubs for business and talent, further prompting the creation of residential and commercial spaces.

The growth of the industrial sector, with emphasis on the new Micron semiconductor plant, will attract a surge of professionals, creating demand for residential projects in areas such as Ahmedabad. The Gujarat@75 Agenda places great emphasis on sustainable urban development and investment, with focus on smart cities and green spaces. Alongside ample residential projects, the boom in Gujarat's commercial landscape has led to a demand for warehouses, distribution centres and manufacturing facilities, as well as office spaces in cities such as Ahmedabad and Surat.

"We are very excited about this chapter of our journey. Gujarat is a state with tremendous untapped potential and whose growth momentum sets a remarkable example for the rest of the country. Our foray will initially focus on existing and upcoming hotspots including Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, with plans to expand to other parts in the near future as well. As a firm with significant experience in commercial projects and a lasting passion for designing environmentally conscious urban landscapes, we see a lot of promise in Gujarat's sustainable urban roadmap. Accordingly, we will develop customised solutions that take into account the state's specific demands and constraints, to create a bouquet of solutions that are mapped to its upcoming space needs," said Hardik Pandit, principal architect and director of APICES Studio.

While this announcement marks APICES Studio's official foray into Gujarat, the firm has already executed first-of-its-kind projects in the state, including Bahuratna Vasundhara - a 10,900 sq. ft installation project based on the concept of Ekatmata Stotra for Gujarat University and a 50.000 sq. ft industrial project for Seeba Industries in Umbergaon, among others. The firm has established itself as a leading voice in modernist design and has demonstrated expertise in climate-responsive solutions through industry-certified projects.

About APICES Studio Pvt Ltd: APICES stands for architectural and design excellence as they specialize and emphasize a custom-made modus operandi in the segment. Their dedication to perfection and excellence is maneuvered under the able leadership of two stalwarts of the MMR's architecture and design space i.e. Managing Director Sudhir Thorat and Director Hardik Pandit. APICES has been servicing clients in terms of architectural design, planning design services for large townships, interior design, consulting on the viability of a project, and engineering services like structural and MEP services.

For More Information, visit: https://www.apices.in/

