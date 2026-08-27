DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / AWS, IDFC FIRST Bank and Campus Fund Announce Seventh Edition of Grand Challenge

AWS, IDFC FIRST Bank and Campus Fund Announce Seventh Edition of Grand Challenge

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 27: Amazon Web Services (AWS), IDFC FIRST Bank and Campus Fund today announced the seventh edition of Grand Challenge, a flagship nationwide initiative that continues to recognize and support India's most innovative student-led startups. This edition is powered once again by 360 ONE.

Advertisement

Building on the momentum of previous editions, Grand Challenge 2026 invites student entrepreneurs from across the country to apply by October 10, 2026. The challenge is open to current students, recent graduates who graduated in or after 2023, and dropouts from the 2023 graduating cohort onwards, across all sectors.

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2020, Grand Challenge has evolved into a movement, celebrating the entrepreneurial potential of India's youth. The sixth edition received over 1,500 applications from student-led startups across the country, further cementing Grand Challenge as a leading national platform for young entrepreneurs.

"India's campuses are home to some of the most ambitious young founders we meet. With every edition of the Grand Challenge, we see students starting earlier, thinking bigger and building solutions for increasingly complex problems. As we enter our seventh edition, our goal remains to identify these founders early and give them the capital, mentorship, network and platform they need to build enduring companies," said Richa Bajpai, Founder, Campus Fund.

Advertisement

About Grand Challenge 2026

The mission is clear - Empowering India's Student Innovators and bringing them to the fore. With a robust format that combines mentorship, national exposure, direct access to investors and the Who's Who of India Inc, Grand Challenge offers a unique platform for young founders to scale.

The jury this year comprises veterans and stalwarts of India Inc:

Amishi Dhanuka: Creative Director, Amishi London

Ashwini Tewari: MD of State Bank of India

Bharat Shah: Co-Founder, HDFC Bank

Hrishit Shroff: Executive Director, Excel Industries Ltd.

Phanindra Sama: Founder, redBus

Sasha Mirchandani: Founder & Managing Director, Kae Capital

Ullas Kamath: Former Joint MD, Jyothy Labs Limited

Varun Vakil: Chief Manager, New Initiatives, Asian Paints

Vineet Agarwal: Managing Director, Transport Corporation of India

Yatin Shah: Co-Founder, 360 ONE and CEO, 360 ONE Wealth

More industry leaders will be announced.

Timelines

- Deadline for Applications - October 10, 2026

- Evaluation Rounds - October 2026

- Top 15 Startups Announced - November 2026

- Grand Finale - December 10, 2026 (Mumbai)

Eligibility

- Open to all sectors

- Current students and students who graduated or dropped out in 2023 or later

Format & Journey

- Online Application

- Shortlisting & Evaluation Rounds

- Top 15 Startups

- Grand Finale in Mumbai: Top 15 present live to the Grand Jury

Benefits & Support

- Up to Rs. 8 Crores (Rs USD 1M) in potential funding for winners

- AWS Activate Credits for the finalists

- Access to top tools including Notion, DocSend, ClickUp, Freshworks, Webflow and Typeform

Past editions of the Grand Challenge have produced notable winners, including Paradyes - a hair-color startup (University of Arts, London) and Digantara - the space-cartography startup from Lovely Professional University & RV College of Engineering.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts