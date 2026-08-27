Awsum launches Rakhi Special DO or DIY Cake: Which you decorate, write on--and roast your sibling with

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New Delhi [India], August 27: This Raksha Bandhan, Awsum is giving siblings a new way to celebrate: DO or DIY, a limited-edition chocolate cake that arrives undecorated--because the fun is in finishing it yourself.

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Each DO or DIY box comes with a chocolate cake, a ready-to-pipe cream cone and sprinkles. The giver decorates the cake and, more importantly, writes the message. It could be sweet, sentimental or the sibling nickname that would never make it onto an official document. The box also includes roast prompts to get things started.

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The gift is the doing

Most Rakhi gifts are finished before they are handed over. DO or DIY flips that around. The giver has to pipe the cream, write the message, add the sprinkles and inevitably fix a few mistakes along the way. The result is a gift that is personal by design. No two cakes look the same because every cake carries the giver's handwriting, sense of humour and relationship with their sibling.

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A sibling roast, served on cake

The idea comes from a simple truth: every sibling has a second name. Not the one on the Aadhaar card--the one only their sibling is allowed to use. DO or DIY puts that name, joke or inside reference where it belongs: right on the cake.

The launch follows Awsum's recent festival-led innovations, including Cakes Ka Baap, launched for Father's Day, and Maa Verified, created for Mother's Day. Each campaign has taken a familiar celebration and given it an unmistakably Awsum, culturally relevant twist. With DO or DIY, the brand brings that same irreverence to Rakhi--and puts the sibling relationship itself at the centre of the product.

"Siblings don't speak in greeting-card language"

"Rakhi is supposed to celebrate the relationship, but most gifting still speaks in greeting-card language. Siblings don't. They tease, roast, annoy and love each other in equal measure. DO or DIY is our way of putting that real relationship back into the celebration. We give you the cake, the cream and the tools--you bring the inside joke. And if you accidentally spell it wrong, that probably makes it even more authentic," said Pranav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Awsum.

The name captures the idea: DO or DIY is a playful spin on "do or die", with the DIY mechanic built directly into the product. Because the message is left to the giver, every cake becomes different--and every roast is personal.

DO or DIY is made with the same focus on honest, enjoyable ingredients as the rest of the Awsum range: a proper chocolate cake designed to be as good to eat as it is fun to decorate. The box comes with a cake, cream, sprinkles and a rakhi.

Availability

DO or DIY is available for a limited Rakhi window through the Awsum website and leading quick-commerce platforms, with delivery available nationwide.

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