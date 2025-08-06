DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Axcess.io Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Axcess.io Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: Axcess.io, a cloud native service company, announced today that it has achieved Premier Tier in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Axcess.io as an AWS Partner who has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

Advertisement

"Axcess.io is proud to achieve Premier Tier in the AWS Partner Network," said Prakash Kumar, CEO, Axcess.io, "Completing the rigorous process of demonstrating our AWS expertise shows that our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology modernization goals through Application Modernization and Data and AI transformation initiatives, leveraging AWS's agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation."

To earn Premier Tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Advertisement

Axcess.io has built a strong track record of success with AWS, delivering large-scale modernization initiatives through AWS programs like MAP, and adopting emerging AWS capabilities to help customers modernize legacy applications and workflows. This includes leveraging AWS GenAI services like Amazon Q, and AWS Transform to reimagine business processes and accelerate modernization of .NET and Java-based workloads.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts