Axis Bank brings Apple Pay to Mastercard, Visa credit card customers in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Axis Bank has brought Apple Pay to its credit card customers across Mastercard and Visa networks in India, allowing them to make payments using Apple devices, the bank said in an official statement on Wednesday.

With the launch, Axis Bank has become the first Indian bank to offer Apple Pay to its customers, according to the statement. The service will allow eligible customers to make payments at merchant stores, in apps and online using their iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad. Support for Mac will be available soon.

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Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, said, “We are at a significant inflection point in payments, where technology, intelligent security and changing customer expectations are reshaping how people transact. The introduction of Apple Pay advances this ambition, bringing greater choice and flexibility to our Credit Card customers, with support across the Mastercard and Visa networks. As payments become increasingly embedded in customers’ everyday digital lives, our focus is on bringing together innovation and trust, while making every interaction more intuitive and relevant”.

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Axis Bank said its Mastercard and Visa credit card customers can add their cards to Apple Wallet either through the bank's Mobile Banking App or directly through Apple Wallet.

Once the card is added to an Apple device, customers can start using Apple Pay. They will also continue to receive the rewards and other benefits offered on their Axis Bank credit cards.

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Security and privacy are also a key part of the service. According to the bank's statement, when a credit card is used with Apple Pay, the actual card number is not stored on the device or on Apple servers. It is also not shared by Apple with the merchant.

Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned to the card. This number is encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard certified chip designed to keep payment information secure on the device.

“India is home to a dynamic and digitally savvy population that continues to embrace a cashless future while expecting the highest standards of security and privacy, and we’re so excited to bring Apple Pay to users in India today,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

She further added, “Apple Pay makes everyday payments with a card easy, secure, and private — from simply tapping to pay in stores without an extra app, PIN, or OTP to checking out online without repeatedly entering payment information.”

The bank said the service will initially support payments through iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad, while Mac support is expected to be added soon.

Gautam Aggarwal, President, India & South Asia, Mastercard said, “The introduction of Apple Pay for Axis Bank-issued Mastercard credit cardholders ushers in a new era of secure contactless commerce, giving Indian consumers greater confidence and peace of mind with every transaction. Through Mastercard’s tokenization technology, every Apple Pay transaction is protected by a unique, cryptographically secured token, ensuring card details are never shared with merchants, safeguarding consumers against fraud.”

Suresh Sethi, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa, said, “Apple Pay's launch with Visa and Axis Bank marks a defining moment in India for digital payments. For consumers, this brings together Visa's trusted global network and tokenization, Apple's intuitive experience, and Axis Bank's scale - delivering a simple, secure and seamless way to pay.

The launch brings together Axis Bank's credit card offering across both Mastercard and Visa networks with Apple Pay's payment experience, giving its credit card customers greater choice and flexibility in how they transact. (ANI)

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