Axis Bank Launches Sparsh Week 2026: 'Act with Speed' Nationwide

Axis Bank aims to hold more than 2.5 lakh customer conversations during the week through engagement initiatives, leadership immersions and community outreach programmes across diverse customer touchpoints nationwide

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, today announced the launch of Sparsh Week 2026, its flagship customer obsession initiative that brings together customers, employees and leaders across the country to strengthen relationships, deepen customer understanding and drive meaningful action.

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Axis Bank

Axis Bank

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Scheduled from 7 to 11 September, this year's edition is anchored around the theme "Act with Speed", reinforcing the Bank's commitment to listening to customers and translating insights into faster action and better experiences.

Now in its fourth year, Sparsh Week has evolved into one of the Bank's largest customer engagement and employee mobilisation platforms. Over the next five days, the Axis Bank network aims to hold more than 2.5 lakh customer conversations across diverse customer touchpoints, segments, geographies and life stages.

A key highlight of this year's edition will be extensive leadership participation, with more than 90 leaders in the field from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, meeting customers and colleagues across touchpoints including branches, MWBCs, Loan Centres, Axis Phone locations, loan centres and offices, further strengthening customer connect and frontline engagement.

Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, said, "At Axis Bank, Sparsh is much more than a customer engagement programme. It is how we institutionalise customer obsession across the organisation. Over the years, Sparsh has become the bridge between customer insight and organisational action, ensuring that customer feedback shapes how we design journeys, empower employees and improve experiences. This year's theme, 'Act with Speed', reflects our belief that listening matters only when it leads to action. Through the week, our teams will engage with customers across the country with a simple objective, to ensure every customer feels heard, every employee feels empowered and every insight helps us serve our customers better."

Reflecting its focus on turning customer feedback into faster action, Axis Bank will introduce a simplified Auto and Two-Wheeler financing journey for eligible customers during Sparsh Week 2026. The fully digital, end-to-end paperless process will enable application-to-disbursement in just 30 minutes. Powered by automated decisioning, straight-through processing, digital documentation and seamless dealer integration, the journey will be available to both existing and New-to-Bank customers. It demonstrates how customer feedback can drive meaningful innovation, helping reduce friction, accelerate access and deliver a seamless financing experience.

Engaging customers through dedicated experiences

Sparsh Week 2026 will bring together a range of customer engagement forums, listening sessions and community outreach initiatives tailored to diverse customer groups. Key highlights include:

• Senior Citizen Open Days focusing on retirement planning, estate planning, will creation, digital banking confidence and cyber fraud awareness.

• NRI engagement forums to better understand evolving expectations around global banking, investments and cross-border financial needs.

• Women Entrepreneur Connects bringing together women entrepreneurs, SHGs and JLGs to discuss business growth, opportunities and financial inclusion.

• Wealth Unplugged conversations centred on wealth creation, succession planning, retirement readiness and long-term financial security.

• MSME roundtables focusing on growth ambitions, digitisation, trade, transaction banking, forex and access to financing.

• Apna Gaon Apna Desh initiatives for Bharat Banking customers, combining customer listening, financial awareness and community outreach.

• Tractor Loan Carnivals for farmers, showcasing financing opportunities and agricultural aspirations.

• Structured listening sessions and gratitude programmes for Corporate and Wholesale Banking customers to better understand future expectations and strengthen relationships.

• Let's Listen sessions, Thank-a-thons, customer panels and gratitude conversations designed to create meaningful dialogue and gather actionable customer insights.

Building customer obsession from within

Alongside customer engagement, employees across the Bank will participate in a series of capability-building and recognition initiatives including Pulsate, Ignite, AI Masterclasses, fireside chats, Hackathons, Design Thinking Workshops, Customer Experience Simulations, contests, Sparsh Stories, recognition, Sparsh Ramp of Impact and leadership conversations.

Sparsh Week reflects Axis Bank's broader commitment to embedding customer-first thinking into everyday decision-making. Since the launch of Sparsh in FY22, the Bank's indexed Retail Bank NPS has improved significantly, while the Bank has also strengthened its position in external customer experience benchmarks.

As Sparsh Week 2026 unfolds across the country, the Bank's focus remains clear: reducing the time and friction between what customers convey and when the Bank takes action.

Every customer interaction should result in a clearer insight, a faster response, a resolved issue and a stronger relationship.

About Axis Bank

Axis Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture, and Retail Businesses. It has 6,295 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 12,564 ATMs and cash recyclers spread across the country as on 30th June 2026. The Bank’s Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with 1,700 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th June 2026. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge, Axis Pension Fund and Axis Bank Foundation.

For more information, visit the website www.axis.bank.in.

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