DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Axis Bank to build 57 weather-resistant shelters in Mandi to support disaster-hit families

Axis Bank to build 57 weather-resistant shelters in Mandi to support disaster-hit families

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:00 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251111082319
Advertisement

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] November 11 (ANI) In a significant corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Axis Bank has extended its support to the disaster-affected Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh by committing to construct 57 weather-resistant shelters for displaced families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement was made during a meeting between Axis Bank North Zone Head Abhishek Parashar, State Head Varun Sharma, and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence, Oak Over, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The initiative focuses primarily on the Seraj Assembly segment, one of the worst-affected regions during the recent natural calamities. Each shelter will be equipped with heat insulation, PCC flooring, kitchen slabs, and basic electrical fittings, ensuring safe and dignified living conditions for those who lost their homes.

In addition to housing support, Axis Bank will also install 15 community toilet units, each serving three to six families. These units will include water tanks, stainless steel sinks, and CPVC pipe fittings to maintain hygiene and sanitation in the affected areas.

Advertisement

The bank has also pledged assistance in logistics and administrative coordination, including beneficiary identification, vendor onboarding, supervision, and impact assessment, to ensure smooth and transparent implementation of the project.

Special focus will be given to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities. The shelters are designed not only for immediate rehabilitation but also for long-term resilience, being reusable in future emergencies.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his gratitude to Axis Bank for its humanitarian contribution, emphasizing that such initiatives play a crucial role in helping disaster-hit families rebuild their lives. "This noble effort will go a long way in providing relief and comfort to those affected, while also strengthening the state's disaster preparedness," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister distributed Rs. 81.28 crore to 4,914 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during a function held at Paddal Ground, Mandi.

During the event, a total of 1,513 beneficiaries whose houses were completely damaged received the first installment of Rs. 4 lakh each out of Rs. 7 lakh. Among them, 781 beneficiaries are from Mandi district, 631 from Kullu and 101 from Bilaspur. Additionally, 3,401 beneficiaries whose houses were partially damaged received Rs. 1 lakh each, including 1,547 from Mandi, 1,541 from Kullu and 313 from Bilaspur District. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts