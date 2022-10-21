Axis Bank’s Q2 profit jumps 70%

PTI

New Delhi, October 20

Axis Bank on Thursday reported a jump of 70% in its standalone net profit at Rs 5,329.77 crore in quarter ended September 2022 on healthy core income aided by trimming of bad loans.

The country’s third largest private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 3,133.32 crore in the year ago same quarter ended September 2021.

Total income on standalone basis rose to Rs 24,180 crore in September quarter of 2022-23 as against Rs 20,134 crore in same period of 2021-22, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing. Of this, the interest income during the quarter stood at Rs 20,239 crore, up by 24% from Rs 16,336 crore.

On asset front, there was improvement with the gross non-performing assets falling to 2.50% of the gross advances.