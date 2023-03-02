Axis completes buyout of Citi’s India business

New Delhi, March 1
Axis Bank on Wednesday announced that it has completed acquisition of Citibank’s consumer business and non-banking financial company (NBFC) consumer business for Rs 11,603 crore. The sale excludes Citi’s institutional client businesses in India.
Axis Bank is the fourth-largest issuer of credit cards with a total base of 8.6 million cards and the deal will add about 2.5 million credit cardholders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya
Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine
Enhanced coordination on international stage taken up too: R...