Axis completes buyout of Citi’s India business

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

Axis Bank on Wednesday announced that it has completed acquisition of Citibank’s consumer business and non-banking financial company (NBFC) consumer business for Rs 11,603 crore. The sale excludes Citi’s institutional client businesses in India.

Axis Bank is the fourth-largest issuer of credit cards with a total base of 8.6 million cards and the deal will add about 2.5 million credit cardholders.