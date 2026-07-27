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Home / Business / Axis Finance launches 'Drishti' digital platform to strengthen retail and MSME lending

Axis Finance launches 'Drishti' digital platform to strengthen retail and MSME lending

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ANI
Updated At : 12:29 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), July 27 (ANI): Axis Finance Limited (AFL), has launched a configurable digital platform -- Axis Finance Drishti, to boost credit-decisioning, strengthen risk oversight across retail and MSME lending.

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As per the release, Axis Finance has rolled out its in-house Business Rules Engine (BRE) Axis Finance Drishti for personal loans, business loans, loan against property and Disha home loans in its first phase.

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"It is expected to drive operational excellence by enabling faster, smarter and more scalable credit decisioning, improving efficiency while delivering a more seamless and frictionless loan journey," Axis Finance said in the release.

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Developed as a configurable digital platform, Drishti combines underwriting workflows, data-driven insights and statistical scorecards to enable automated, policy-led credit assessments. Additionally, it supports real-time decision-making, dynamic policy implementation and integration with multiple data sources, including alternative data, enabling both straight-through processing (STP) and assisted credit journeys, the release said.

"The platform is designed to bring greater speed, consistency and intelligence to credit decision-making," it said.

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Sai Giridhar, MD & CEO, Axis Finance Limited, said, "At Axis Finance, our focus is on building a more agile and analytics enabled lending ecosystem. With the launch of Axis Finance Drishti, we are strengthening our ability to deliver faster, more consistent credit decisions by embedding intelligence, advance analytics and automated credit workflows into our core decisioning frameworks, while maintaining strong governance and risk discipline. As we scale, investments in such capabilities will be critical to enhancing customer experience, improving portfolio quality and supporting sustainable portfolio growth."

As per the release, Axis Finance has introduced multiple initiatives over the past year, such as ABC Scorecards to bring greater objectivity to credit assessments, alongside an AI-assisted quality monitoring framework for collections aimed at promoting fair and transparent customer interactions.

Incorporated in 1995, Axis Finance is a subsidiary of Axis Bank. It is a non-deposit accepting non-banking finance company (NBFC) regulated by the RBI. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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