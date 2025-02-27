Axis Max Life Insurance Celebrates Trust and Life Advisor Excellence with 'Bharose ka Tour'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 27: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company") has undertaken a nationwide Life Advisor-led customer engagement initiative, the "Bharose Ka Tour". This unique celebration of trust and financial empowerment emphasizes Axis Max Life Insurance's commitment to building meaningful connections with communities while recognizing the vital contributions of its top-performing advisors. The bus tour undertaken in three phases began in three major cities - Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Chennai on November 20, 2024, and expanded to Mumbai and Kolkata on November 28, 2024, followed by the Delhi and Noida leg on February 21, 2025. The tour engaged communities, recognized outstanding advisors, and educated the public on the role of life insurance in securing financial futures.

The initiative underscored the pivotal role of Axis Max Life Insurance's advisors in expanding life insurance reach across the country, who have driven 33% agency growth* to Rs723 crores* and expanded the advisor base to 1.2 lakh*, marking a 38% increase* in FY24. Their efforts have also contributed to an 89.3% persistency ratio* - clear indicators of their ability to deliver trust and long-term value. The 'Bharose Ka Tour' celebrated these advisor achievements and featured interactive sessions with Axis Max Life Insurance's top management and advisors, celebrating the 'Bharosa Champions,' who stand out for their professionalism and commitment to building trust-based client relationships.

Sumit Madan, Chief Distribution Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, remarked, "The 'Bharose Ka Tour' celebrated the lasting relationships we've nurtured with our customers and life advisors over the past two decades. With Rs150,836 crores* in assets under management and a sum assured of Rs1,779,409 crores, these achievements reflect the strong Bharosa of our customers, built on the exceptional expertise and dedication of Axis Max Life Insurance Advisors, who deliver comprehensive financial security with unwavering commitment. By engaging with communities, the tour highlighted life insurance as a foundation of resilience and peace of mind, extending protection to our diverse customer segments."

At each stop across seven cities, top Life Advisors shared inspiring stories of their impact on clients' lives, showcasing the transformative role of life insurance in fostering financial resilience. Day-long events at key Axis Max Life Insurance branches enabled attendees to engage with advisors and leaders, gaining insights into the company's diverse offerings and their importance in financial security. The tour highlighted marquee advisors as Bharosa ambassadors, whose inspiring stories served as testimonials to the importance of trust, empathy, and professionalism in life insurance as a critical tool for peace of mind and long-term financial stability.

With 460 branches nation-wide, Axis Max Life Insurance continues to extend its footprint to serve more communities, aligning with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) vision to achieve 'Insurance for All' by 2047. Coinciding with the impactful Super Customer Week, the 'Bharose Ka Tour' amplified Axis Max Life Insurance's engagement with customers and advisors, creating deeper connections rooted in trust and resilience. This activation also supported the Aarohan initiative by expanding Axis Max Life Insurance's distribution footprint. By helping increase life advisor recruitment, the tour helped build a robust network that reaches new and underserved demographics across India, reinforcing Axis Max Life Insurance's promise to stand by its customers and advisors at every step of their financial journey.

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

* As per public disclosures

